Jets Wives and Girlfriends host “Lucky Pucks” fundraiser in support of The Dream Factory

Fans can buy autographed pucks at St. Patrick’s Day game for chance to win post-game meet and greet

2526JETS011-36-2-Lucky-Pucks_Marketing_SET-1_1920x1080_Social_V1
By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

WINNIPEG, March 11, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends will sell autographed “Lucky Pucks” at the Winnipeg Jets St. Patrick’s Day game on Tuesday, March 17, with proceeds supporting the work of The Dream Factory, a Manitoba charity dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Individually wrapped autographed Lucky Pucks will be sold for $25 each, making it a surprise which Jets star has signed each puck. Three extra lucky pucks will award a post-game meet and greet with Josh Morrissey, Nino Niederreiter or Gabe Vilardi. Fans are encouraged to arrive early - doors open at 6 p.m. – to purchase pucks before they sell out. 

"This support from the Winnipeg Jets is bringing our community together to create more meaningful moments for children in Manitoba battling life-threatening illnesses. Whether it’s meeting their heroes, receiving a special gift, or simply having an opportunity to feel like a kid again, these experiences make a lasting difference,” said Andrew Kussy, Executive Director at The Dream Factory. “It’s about more than granting dreams. It’s about walking alongside these children and their families throughout their entire medical journey.”

The Lucky Pucks fundraiser is one of several initiatives the Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends have organized this season to give back to the community. 

Fans wanting to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Winnipeg Jets game can take advantage of a special ticket offer that includes a “Luck of the Irish” whiskey cocktail and a limited-edition colour-changing Winnipeg Jets cup by visiting winnipegjets.com/offers.

Tickets for the Winnipeg Jets St. Patrick’s Day game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

