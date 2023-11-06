Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

WINNIPEG, Nov. 6, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their annual Pride Game Friday, Nov. 17 vs. the Buffalo Sabres. Part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the Jets’ Pride Game celebrates authenticity and the love of hockey and promotes acceptance and respect within the game and in everyday life.

Longtime partners Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg have been actively involved in planning and engaging the community in the initiative. Fundraising will support their work to provide support and resources to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“Rainbow Resource Centre knows that True North is committed to engaging players and fans in a celebration of diversity and inclusion,” said Sonya Bertoncello-May, Manager of Community Relations & Events with Rainbow Resource Centre. “Our partnership over the last five-plus years has resulted in positive changes and increased engagement making our 2SLGBTQ+ community feel welcome and celebrated. I am so grateful and proud to know True North leadership are such strong partners and we look forward to future games.”

“True North and the Winnipeg Jets have undoubtedly proved themselves to be league leaders when it comes to offering authentic, impactful support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” said Jenn Rands, Vice President of Advocacy with Pride Winnipeg. "They have always been strong allies to our community, building year after year on their commitment to celebrate the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in hockey and beyond. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with True North and are very excited for the inclusion of even more 2SLGBTQ+ organizations on the concourse at this season's Pride Night."

Six Winnipeg Jets limited edition team-issued autographed Pride jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse during the game. Additional limited edition team-issued Pride jerseys will be part of an online auction during Pride Month in June with details to be shared closer to the auction date.

The Pride Game will feature a special puck drop welcoming 2SLGBTQ+ representatives who are positively impacting sport and their community.

Joining Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg on the concourse at the Pride Game will be other 2SLGBTQ+ organizations who will share more about resources and support available within the community: Sunshine House, a community drop-in and resource centre; Nine CirclesCommunity Health Centre, specializing in HIV prevention and care; and Reaching Out Winnipeg, an organization supporting 2SLGBTQ+ refugees.

Jets Pride apparel, including hoodies, t-shirts, caps and scarves, is available at all Jets Gear locations and online at TrueNorthShop.com.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Pride Game are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.

For more information on the NHL’s Pride initiative, please visit NHL.com/Community/Pride.

About Rainbow Resource Centre

For 50 years, Rainbow Resource Centre has been nurturing inclusive spaces for 2SLGBTQ+ communities to thrive. They offer support in the form of counselling, education, and programming as well as support for families, friends, and employers of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, and ally education, awareness, and outreach that assists healthcare providers, educators, students, social service and commercial service providers.

rainbowresourcecentre.org

About Pride Winnipeg

As part of their mission to contribute to a society in which all 2SLGBTQ+ individuals can live authentically without fear or oppression, Pride Winnipeg organizes the annual Pride Winnipeg Festival bringing together an array of cultural events to celebrate those that support or identify as part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

pridewinnipeg.com