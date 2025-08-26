Winnipeg Jets celebrate fans and kick off 2025-26 season at Fan Fest presented by Ticketmaster

WINNIPEG, Aug. 26, 2025 – Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose fans are invited to kick off the 2025-26 season at Fan Fest presented by Ticketmaster on Saturday, Sept. 20 at hockey for all centre. Tickets are free and will become available tomorrow Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at winnipegjets.com/fanfest, with a limit of eight tickets per order.

The Winnipeg Jets training camp will be open to Fan Fest attendees, offering a first look at new and returning Jets and Moose stars as well as top prospects competing for open roster spots. Fans will have a chance to attend one of two on-ice training camp sessions; however, seating is limited and event tickets will not guarantee a spot. Fans are encouraged to begin lining up after 9 a.m. for first-come, first-served seating, and can rejoin the line if they do not get into the first session. There will be more opportunities for fans to get up close to the team with player, coach and personnel Q&A sessions on the main stage.

Fan Fest will also feature fun activities for the whole family with interactive games and activations inside and outside hockey for all centre including inflatables, a ball hockey rink for all ages, and a Royal Canadian Air Force activation. Fans can save on Jets and Moose merchandise at the annual Jets Gear sale, with a chance to spin to win memorabilia, and get their gear signed at Jets alumni autograph sessions. There will be plenty of food and beverage options with $5 Jet Dogs, indoor concessions, and food trucks outside.

Fan Fest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free parking available in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.

Fans can visit winnipegjets.com/fanfest for the latest event information with free mobile tickets available beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the same link.

