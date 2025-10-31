RELEASE: Jets and Moose launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

WINNIPEG, Oct. 31, 2025 – As part of the NHL and AHL Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) initiative, the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will raise funds and awareness for local organizations supporting Manitoba youth fighting cancer. Fans can show their support throughout November and at the teams’ HFC games – the Manitoba Moose play on Saturday, Nov. 22 and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Winnipeg Jets HFC campaign – Oct. 30 to Nov. 23; HFC game – Nov. 23 @ 3 p.m.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to support pediatric clinical trials through CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF), making life-saving treatment accessible to Manitoba children and teens fighting cancer. Four youth ambassadors who are receiving care through CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) will be honoured at the Nov. 23 HFC game, and their stories will be shared throughout November on winnipegjets.com.

The Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends will also contribute to the cause by engaging with this year’s youth ambassadors and their families at a pottery painting event during which special pieces will be created to contribute to HFC fundraising. Fans only have the chance to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind player-autographed pottery piece in-game Nov. 23 when they will be auctioned on the concourse.

Fans can support CCMF through the Jets’ HFC campaign in various ways:

HFC raffle: Fans can purchase tickets for a chance to win one of eight limited-edition, team-issued autographed Jets HFC jerseys – both in-game and online at tnyfraffle.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for a chance to win one of eight limited-edition, team-issued autographed Jets HFC jerseys – both in-game and online at tnyfraffle.com. In-game fundraising: Mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks will be available in-game, while supplies last, with five “super pucks” giving fans the chance to win two tickets to a future Jets game.

Mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks will be available in-game, while supplies last, with five “super pucks” giving fans the chance to win two tickets to a future Jets game. Online jersey auction: Fans can bid on limited-edition team-issued autographed HFC jerseys at auctions.nhl.com/winnipegjets beginning Thursday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. CT.

Fans can bid on limited-edition team-issued autographed HFC jerseys at auctions.nhl.com/winnipegjets beginning Thursday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. CT. Winnipeg Jets 50/50: A sweetened 50/50 pot starting at $25,000 will be in support of CCMF at the HFC game. Tickets are available in-game and online at winnipegjets.com/5050 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Manitoba Moose HFC campaign – Nov. 2 to 22; HFC game – Nov. 22 @ 2 p.m.

The Manitoba Moose HFC campaign will raise funds for Camp Quality Manitoba, which runs year-round programming for children affected by cancer and blood disorders. Representatives and campers from Camp Quality Manitoba will be honoured during a special pre-game ceremony at the Moose HFC game on Nov. 22.

Fans can support the Moose HFC campaign in various ways:

Manitoba Moose mystery pucks: Mystery Moose player-signed pucks will be sold at November home games (Nov. 2, 3, 20, and 22, or until supplies last). Ten pucks will be signed by Moose alumnus Connor Hellebuyck, and one “super puck” will include a Winnipeg Jets HFC jersey autographed by Neal Pionk.

Mystery Moose player-signed pucks will be sold at November home games (Nov. 2, 3, 20, and 22, or until supplies last). Ten pucks will be signed by Moose alumnus Connor Hellebuyck, and one “super puck” will include a Winnipeg Jets HFC jersey autographed by Neal Pionk. Manitoba Moose 50/50: Proceeds from the Nov. 22 HFC game 50/50 draw will be donated to Camp Quality.

Minor hockey teams can also support the campaign by hosting their own Hockey Fights Cancer game at one of their regularly scheduled league games prior to Nov. 22. Each team that registers will receive a signed item for fundraising at the game, lavender Hockey Fights Cancer tape, and “I Fight For” signs to raise awareness. Teams that raise a minimum of $250 will receive complimentary tickets for each player to the Moose HFC game. Parents, coaches or managers can register their team at manitobamoose.com/hockeyfightscancer.

Official HFC merchandise including authentic jerseys, hats, and tees are available at all Jets Gear stores in support of the NHL’s league-wide HFC initiative.

Fans can learn more about the Jets HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/HFC.

Tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets and moosehockey.com/tickets.