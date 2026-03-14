PODCAST: Rosén up to challenge with Jets

Rosén has made goal scoring look pretty easy at the American Hockey League level since he was drafted 14th overall in 2021. The 22-year-old scored 87 times in 231 games with the Rochester Americans, including 25 goals in just 37 games this season. Rosén felt he was playing his best hockey as a pro before the trade.

“Yeah, yeah, for sure, I think just never really, just not go too many games without scoring a goal. That was new to me. You always get those every year where you have, like, maybe 10 games, maybe, or five or seven, where you don't score,” said Rosén.

“But, you know, this year just been, if I didn't score one game, then I’d score next game, and yeah, just keep rolling like that.”

Because the Sabres had been rebuilding for a long time, there was a log jam in the organization of skilled forwards and that blocked Rosén from getting long looks at the NHL level. Previous to coming over to North America, Rosén played for Leksands IF in the SHL. The Stockholm product had to remain patient for his opportunity which now will be in Winnipeg.

Yeah, I think I came over (to North America) really young. So, like, first year was learning year for me, and the year prior to that, I didn't play much hockey because I was on SHL team, and yeah, just five minutes a game, something like that,” said Rosén.

“So, it was a year for me that I needed to play a lot and just learn a lot, I think. And then second year, played a really good hockey and yeah, just I got a chance. And yeah, it was a lot of skill in Buffalo. So, I understand it's hard to get a chance, maybe sometimes, but just trying to be patient, because I feel like I always do what I can do and have confidence in that.”