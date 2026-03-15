GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will look to make it back-to-back wins on back-to-back days when they host the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets played one of their best defensive games of the year holding the league’s best team the Colorado Avalanche to just one goal in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

“I thought we were competitive on pucks. We knew that with their talent and skill, and they come in with speed, we did a really good job of protecting the guts of the ice. There were a couple of breakdowns, but (Connor) Hellebuyck was there for those,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“At the end of the day, I thought we did a really good job managing the game. Doing a good job of getting our five above their five and for the most part we did a strong job of that.”

The Jets are six points out of a playoff spot with time running out and will need to show more consistency than they have for the majority of this week with losses on Tuesday and Thursday.

“In this league, at this time of year, when you get into February and March and April, it’s heavy hockey, it’s a hard hockey. Teams are jockeying to get in, teams are jockeying for positioning in the standings, guys are playing for jobs – it’s everything,” said Arniel.

“Prior to the playoffs, this is the hardest hockey you’re going to see all season long. If you’re not all in, you’re not going to have success, you’re going to be chasing games, and I thought those last couple (of games) weren’t how we needed to play.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" at 11 CT or watch it later on YouTube, X or Facebook.