Comrie sets career high in wins, Jets beat Blues

Comrie made 29 saves for his 11th win of the season

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie made 29 saves in his first start since February 25 as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 at Canada Life Centre. Haydn Fleury had a goal and an assist, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored the other goals for the Jets who are 6-2-2 since the Olympic break and pulled to within four points of the final playoff spot in the west. The Jets will wrap up this eight-game homestand on Tuesday when they welcome the Nashville Predators.

COMMS CAREER BEST

In his last five starts, Comrie has stopped 122 of 129 shots and posted a .946 save percentage. Comrie’s win was his 11th of the season, which set a new career-high, passing his previous best of 10 wins (2021-22 and 2025-26), Comrie also set a new career high for his most starts in a season (21). The Jets needed their goaltender Sunday afternoon as they were playing their third game in three and a half days, especially following up an impressive performance against Colorado the day before. Perhaps his biggest save came in the third period with the Jets holding onto a one goal lead, Comrie denied Jordan Kyrou on a breakaway.

FLAWLESS FIRST

After another scoreless first period against the Blues, the Jets have only allowed 11 first period goals in 27 games played since the start of 2026. The Jets also provided some offence in the opening frame, starting at 2:31 when Haydn Fleury scored his first goal since December of 2023 when he was a member of Tampa Bay Lightning which also came against the Blues.

Yeah, it felt good. My son asks me every day, every time I plays like, 'you score?' And I always ’no’.  So I get to tell him, I scored," said Fleury.

"He's here. So that's good."

STL@WPG: Fleury scores goal against Jordan Binnington

Winnipeg would add another at the 7:51 mark, Mark Scheifele would poke the puck past Cam Fowler at the Jets blueline and skated in on a breakaway beating Jordan Binnington on the backhand for a 2-0 lead after 20.

KC FINISHING BLOW

As he tends to do, Kyle Connor’s timing was perfect in the third period with the Blues pushing for the tying goal. St. Louis was about to be called for tripping Fleury, Morgan Barron spotted Conner behind the Blues defence with a perfect pass, Connor went in on the breakaway and scored his 31st of the season. It was the 62nd career game winning goal for Connor.

"I mean, just use my feet. I think they come pretty hard, but just use my skating to get to the net," said Fleury on the play leading up to the Connor goal. 

"And, end up drawing the drawing the penalty. And, Bear made a great assist there. And, KC, did what he normally does, scores. So it was good."

Kyle Connor with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

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