Jets announce 25-26 Promo Schedule

WINNIPEG, Aug. 14, 2025 – New theme games like the Hoser Game, Après Ski Night and the St. Patrick’s Day game are just some initiatives Winnipeg Jets fans can get excited about as they look forward to a new season of Jets hockey in 2025-26. Fans can secure tickets for these games, as well as other giveaway, community support and celebration nights, and view the full 2025-26 promotional schedule at winnipegjets.com/promos.

The season comes in hot with the Home Opener presented by Canada Life (Oct. 9) when the Jets face off against the Dallas Stars fresh off their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff rivalry and every fan goes home with a toque courtesy of Canada Life. Up next is the Opening Weekend Celebration game (Oct. 11) where the first 5,000 fans will get a Jets mini banner commemorating last season’s historic Presidents’ Cup Trophy and Central Division Championship wins.

Jets fans will have many opportunities to dress up and win big at theme and giveaway nights this season. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive Jets corduroy snapbacks at 90s Night (Oct. 24), ski goggles at Après Ski Night (Jan. 9), cowboy hats at Country Night (March 7) and trapper hats at the Hoser Game (March 14). There will be plenty of gifts at the Holiday Game (Dec. 15), and Fan Appreciation night (April 16) will celebrate Jets fans with a giveaway-packed game. The spooktacular return of the Halloween Game (Oct. 30) gives fans a chance to get creative with their costumes, or wear green for good luck at the St. Patrick’s Day game (March 17). Each Jets player will give a fan their autographed game-worn or game-issued jersey at the Jerseys Off Our Backs game (March 26).

The Jets will again host their signature cultural heritage nights, collaborating with community groups to highlight and celebrate the diversity of our province. Ukrainian Heritage Night (Jan. 6) returns for its second year, along with Filipino Heritage Night (Nov. 18), South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life (Dec. 5), WASAC Night presented by Scotiabank (Jan. 24), and Black History Night (March 3) to showcase each culture’s cuisine, music, and entertainment.

The Jets remain committed to supporting and raising awareness for important initiatives in our community. This includes Child Advocacy Night in honour of Toba Centre for Children and Youth (Oct. 18), the Pride Game which raises funds for local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations (Nov. 1), Hockey Fights Cancer in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (Nov. 23), Hockey Talks Night in partnership with Project 11 (Jan. 17), and Parkinson’s Awareness Night in support of U-Turn Parkinson’s and the Movement Disorder Clinic (Apr. 11). Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night (Jan. 13) continues to honour past and present military members, while Celebrating Women in Sport Night presented by Canada Life (March 5) recognizes local female athletes and women making an impact in the sports industry.

The Winnipeg Jets will wear their Heritage jerseys at 13 home games this season: Oct. 23, Oct. 24 (90s Night), Oct. 26, Dec. 9, Dec. 11, Dec. 13, Dec. 15 (Holiday Game). Jan. 22, Jan. 24 (WASAC Night), March 12, March 14 (Hoser Game), March 15, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day).

Additional details on specific initiatives will be released throughout the season.

2025-26 Promotional Nights and Giveaways:

Sept. 21 – Season Ticket Member Appreciation Game

Oct. 9 – Home Opener presented by Canada Life – toque giveaway

Oct. 11 – Opening Weekend Celebration – Jets mini banner giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Oct. 18 – Child Advocacy Night

Oct. 24 – 90s Night – Jets corduroy snapback hat giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Oct. 30 – Halloween Game

Nov. 1 – Pride Game

Nov. 18 – Filipino Heritage Night

Nov. 23 – Hockey Fights Cancer

Dec. 5 – South Asian Heritage Night

Dec. 15 – Holiday Game

Jan. 6 – Ukrainian Heritage Night

Jan. 9 – Après Ski Night – Jets ski goggle giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

Jan. 13 – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Jan. 17 – Hockey Talks Night

Jan. 24 – WASAC Night presented by Scotiabank

March 3 – Black History Night

March 5 – Celebrating Women in Sport

March 7 – Country Night – Jets cowboy hat giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

March 14 – Hoser Game – Jets trapper hat giveaway to the first 5,000 fans

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 26 – Jerseys Off Our Backs

April 11 – Parkinson’s Awareness Night

April 16 – Fan Appreciation

