Venue updates and new gameday experiences for 2024-25

Fans also have a new way to engage in their gameday experience by submitting a song for the game’s playlist with the team’s “Jet Stream” promotion. Fans can watch for the call to enter each gameday through the team’s social channels @NHLJets.

New concessions

New sweet and savoury offerings are in store at Canada Life Centre with the addition of concession stands Carvery Sandwiches and Sweet Spot. Carvery Sandwiches features slow roasted and carved meat sandwiches – like smoked beef Brisket, porchetta Cuban melt, and carved hot herb marinated beef – with sides of housemade kettle chips, mac & cheese, deviled egg potato salad, and rustic pork & beans.

The Sweet Spot expands the offering of desserts and treats with features like ice cream, warm cookies, brownies, cake pops and Executive Head Chef Richard Duncan’s grandmother’s own banana bread.

The famous Jet Dogs will be emphasized this season with the return of perogies as a staple topping add-on and a rotation of featured Jet Dogs. The October feature is the Mac Jet Dog which is topped with cheddar, lettuce chiffonade, toasted sesame seeds, Thousand Island dressing and diced pickle served on a toasted buttered bun.

New for 2024-25, Jet Dogs are part of the fan-favourite menu and eligible for a discount of up to 25 percent as part of Season Ticket Membership benefits.

Pre-game Parties presented by Michelob Ultra

Fans who arrive early can continue to enjoy the $8 pre-game beer special as well as 25 percent off of draft beer venue-wide until the conclusion of warmup.

Single-game premium suite experiences

The Winnipeg Jets recently launched single game suite rentals for custom premium hosting experiences within the newly renovated Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Premium Suite Concourse. Details and availability for single game suites can be found at winnipegjetspremium.com.

The Official Winnipeg Jets App and Jets 360 Rewards program

Fans can enhance their gameday experience by downloading the Winnipeg Jets App at winnipegjets.com/app for complete game, schedule and roster info, team news and content and to manage event tickets. Fans can take their interactions a step further by joining the Jets 360 Rewards program to play games, enter contests and earn pucks to level up their rewards.

The action starts with opening weekend Friday, Oct. 11 and the Child Advocacy Game matinee Sunday, Oct. 13. Ticket packages and single game tickets are available now at winnipegjets.com/tickets.