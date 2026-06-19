Toews calls it a career after one final season in Winnipeg

“I have to say I’m satisfied; I’m fulfilled. I’m so thankful and grateful for the career I had,” said Toews.

“But at this point it’s one thing to be healthy and to have the hunger. There’s no doubt in my mind that I have the skillset to continue to play at this level and be an offensive player the way I know I can. But it’s just come to the point where it’s taken such a toll, I’m just kind of ready to let the stress level go down.”

With a decision as tough as this one, Toews has spent time talking with many of his former Chicago Blackhawks teammates who have faced the same situation themselves.

“We all watch the game, we talk hockey together, and we all have that kind of inner competitor that still believes we can play, and it's definitely easy to be a critic of the game from the cheap seats, but you always have that competitive nature,” said Toews.

“Yeah, there's some aspects to it that will always be difficult, especially these next few years I'm sure, but it's just a kind of intuitive feel that it's the right time, and like I said, I'm happy I gave it another shot, regardless of how things went this year.”

The most impressive stat from Toews season with the Jets is the 82 games played after missing so much time away from the NHL. But when asked about what impressed him about what will be his final season, Toews focused more on what he didn’t accomplish.

“I liked the way I was progressing around the 30-game mark. I felt like I had flashes where I was able to go out and make some big plays and got some chances on the top power play unit. Sometimes getting a point or a goal, it definitely gives you a lot of energy, you know, it gives you a good boost to keep going, that you're getting the rewards for doing things the right way. But if it was any other season, it might have been different, but just with the schedule, it was such a challenge to recover and get ready for the next game, and, and so on, that level, my body just was not cooperating,” said Toews.

“We needed a second line center that could play north of 15 minutes, and I think Arnie did his best to give me that chance, but it was tough to go out there and play with energy and play with jump when I would get those minutes, and I think he was just looking for that consistency in that position, and he unfortunately wasn't getting it from me.”