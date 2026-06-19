Toews calls it a career after one final season in Winnipeg

The goal was never simply to wear a Jets jersey for 82 games. Every workout, every rehab session, every difficult day was fueled by something bigger. Toews came back to his hometown chasing the same dream as every Jets fan—a Stanley Cup making its way down Portage Avenue.
“I haven't really spent a whole lot of time in Winnipeg, especially in my late 20s and early 30s, (I) spent a lot of time in Chicago in the summers, and just to get reacquainted with the city and the reception was incredible, so just to get reacquainted with the city and the reception was incredible,” said Toews.
“I’m not gonna lie, you visualize the dream of coming home and winning a playoff series and going on a run and winning a Stanley Cup and playing the hero and all those things, and when things go sideways a little bit, it was heartbreaking. I'm not gonna lie, I felt like I wish I could have done more and wanted to do more for the team and for the boys and for Mark Chipman, for everyone that gave me the opportunity.”
Toews squared off against the Jets 40 times during his career with the Blackhawks, gaining plenty of respect for the team from Winnipeg. This past season, however, gave him a new perspective and an even greater appreciation for Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and the rest of the Jets roster.
“I could make comments about a lot of the guys. J-Mo is this elite defenceman and just his playmaking ability, his ability to skate with the puck, I think his competitive nature really stood out. Scheif, I think you know he's in a lot of ways I compared him to Kaner (Patrick Kane), he's bigger and maybe stronger, a little bit faster, but the way he approached the game so methodically, the way he thinks about the game, and he doesn't really have to rely on his size or speed too much, because he's so good at managing his space with the puck,” said Toews.
“KC and Bucky are just incredible talents but a guy like Lows, to be in the locker room with him, to see the presence that he has, he’s always having fun, he’s always keeping it light. He says the right things when the time is right, when the team needs to hear it. So, I mean, I have so much respect for him and the leadership, the leadership group. So, again, just a great locker room makes me sad. I won't be a part of it again next year.”
For all the challenges he endured, there was one victory that meant more than any statistic or milestone. Toews got to decide when it was time to retire. A year earlier, it looked as though fate might make that decision for him.
“I mean, I feel it. You kind of feel the flow of your life and your career, and I know there's some guys that maybe fight against that flow, and they want to keep going, and they're not getting any offers, any calls,” said Toews.
“But I think in some ways that I've just kind of felt in the situation and really realized that it's time for me.”