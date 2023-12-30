Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild

WINNIPEG - In front of their first sellout crowd of the season, the Winnipeg Jets put on another strong defensive effort beating the Minnesota Wild 4-2. The Jets are now ten points up on the Wild in the standings. Nino Niederreiter scored twice, Alex Iaffalo and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby added singles for Winnipeg who got 34 saves from Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets are 21-9-4 on the season and will face the Wild again tomorrow afternoon in St. Paul.
SOLID FIRST PERIOD
The Jets were ready to go in the opening 20 minutes as they were solid defensively, suffocating Minnesota. Winnipeg got a friendly holiday bounce when Alex Iafallo’s slap shot went off of Jared Spurgeon’s skate then Filip Gustafsson’s pad and in at 3:59 to open the scoring. The Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton line created four high danger scoring chances in the period with Niederreiter finding the back of the net, off a Lowry rebound.