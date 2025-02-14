Three things - Tkachuk's, Hellebuyck lead U.S. over Finns

MONTREAL, QC – The United States scored six unanswered goals including three in a 2:45 span to start the third period on route to a 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel had the other goals for the Americans who get three points with the win and sit on top of the standings. Kyle Connor had an assist and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the U.S. who will face Canada at 7 CT on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

HELLEBUYCK STEADY

Connor Hellebuyck came into the opening game of the 4 Nations having won his last six starts with the Winnipeg Jets and having allowed three goals or less in five of those starts. Finland beat Hellebuyck at the 7:31 mark of the first period when defenceman Henri Jokiharju snapped a shot to the far side on the Finn’s second shot of the night. From there, Hellebuyck stopped the next 19 shots he faced to record the win. The Jets goaltender admitted to being a little nervous at the start of the game.

"This was a feeling that I haven't felt in awhile, kind of a playoff feeling. A tingle, butterflies and all the things that really excite you in a game. I embraced it. It took me, I don't know, maybe a couple of minutes, just a couple of saves, just to get your feet wet," said Hellebuyck.

"We haven't played a game in a while, that I'm also not used too. Once I get my feet wet I felt pretty good."