Three things - Tkachuk's, Hellebuyck lead U.S. over Finns

Hellebuyck makes 20 saves, Tkachuk brothers combine for four goals

GettyImages-2199495314
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

MONTREAL, QC – The United States scored six unanswered goals including three in a 2:45 span to start the third period on route to a 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel had the other goals for the Americans who get three points with the win and sit on top of the standings. Kyle Connor had an assist and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the U.S. who will face Canada at 7 CT on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

HELLEBUYCK STEADY

Connor Hellebuyck came into the opening game of the 4 Nations having won his last six starts with the Winnipeg Jets and having allowed three goals or less in five of those starts. Finland beat Hellebuyck at the 7:31 mark of the first period when defenceman Henri Jokiharju snapped a shot to the far side on the Finn’s second shot of the night. From there, Hellebuyck stopped the next 19 shots he faced to record the win. The Jets goaltender admitted to being a little nervous at the start of the game.

"This was a feeling that I haven't felt in awhile, kind of a playoff feeling. A tingle, butterflies and all the things that really excite you in a game. I embraced it. It took me, I don't know, maybe a couple of minutes, just a couple of saves, just to get your feet wet," said Hellebuyck.

"We haven't played a game in a while, that I'm also not used too. Once I get my feet wet I felt pretty good."

USA@FIN: Hellebuyck makes an impressive save on Haula

CONNOR MOVED AROUND

Kyle Connor began the night with Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk but by the early part of the second period, U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan moved Connor with J.T. Miller and Matt Boldy and Brady Tkachuk to the Eichel line.

“I'm not going to lie when I when I was thinking about the line combinations and having the discussions with our coaching staff, the conversation did come up about putting Brady and Matthew together,” said Sullivan.

“You know, I think those two players, not only are they great players, but they're great teammates.”

After the change, Connor had a part of the eventual game winning goal at 17:04 of the second period. The Jets forward dug the puck off the boards and sent it to the blueline where Brock Faber sent a shot towards that front of the net and Matt Boldy redirected past Juuse Saros. Connor finished the night with one assist, one blocked shot, two hits and 14:23 of ice time.

TKACHUK’S TOO MUCH FOR THE FINNS

In the end, the Tkachuk’s combined for four goals and five points and looked very good together and will be a handful for Canada on Saturday when the two rivals meet at the Bell Centre.

“It’s going to be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in my career.” said the Ottawa captain.

News Feed

Hellebuyck and Connor's turn at 4 Nations

Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

Morrissey and Canada open 4 Nations vs. Sweden

The Year of 25: It's all coming together right now for Parker Ford

Jets players ready for best-on-best tournament

Three things - Vilardi scores twice, Jets win streak at 8

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

Jets launch Deposit Campaign

Meet Dylan DeMelo, the Hockey Dad

Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win