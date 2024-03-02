Three things - Third period comeback

It was a tale of two periods in Raleigh for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes this afternoon at PNC Arena. Winnipeg (38-16-5) came back from a three goal, third period deficit with five unanswered to get the two points. Sean Monahan scored the game winning goal, Nino Niederreiter added two goals, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor rounded out the goal scorers. Connor now has seven consecutive 25 goal seasons and Josh Morrissey (0-3-3) collected his 39th career multi-assist game and Connor Hellebuyck made a key stop late with the Jets up 4-3 and finished with 32 saves. The Jets head to Buffalo to close out their three-game road trip against the Sabres Sunday night.
DEPTH TESTED