Three things - Third period comeback

TOUGH SECOND PERIOD

The Jets were much better with their game overall in the opening 20 minutes but gave up two goals on odd man rushes in the second period. The opening goal of the day came at 10:12 of the middle frame when Martin Necas decided to shoot instead of pass and beat Connor Hellebuyck. At 15:54, around ten seconds after Nikolaj Ehlers raang a shot off the goal post, Sebastian Aho got by Sean Monahan for the puck and fed Teuvo Teravainen who beat Hellebuyck to make it 2-0. The Hurricanes would add a power play goal from Aho for a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

FIVE UNANSWERED

The Jets did not back down by three goals to start the third period and Kyle Connor got things started at 1:36 and the Jets would pour in two more in a span of 4:04 with goals from Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele. Things would stay tied for 11:07 when Vladislav Namestnikov forced Pyotr Kochetkov into turning the puck over to Sean Monahan who put in the game winner. Niederreiter would add an empty net goal to round out the scoring and lead Winnipeg to their eighth three-goal, third period comeback win in franchise history. It was their first such win since October 4, 2019 (5-4 SO win at NJD).