Three things - Third period comeback

Monahan scores game winning goal with 3:13 left in 5-3 victory

GettyImages-2046559120
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

It was a tale of two periods in Raleigh for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes this afternoon at PNC Arena. Winnipeg (38-16-5) came back from a three goal, third period deficit with five unanswered to get the two points. Sean Monahan scored the game winning goal, Nino Niederreiter added two goals, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor rounded out the goal scorers. Connor now has seven consecutive 25 goal seasons and Josh Morrissey (0-3-3) collected his 39th career multi-assist game and Connor Hellebuyck made a key stop late with the Jets up 4-3 and finished with 32 saves. The Jets head to Buffalo to close out their three-game road trip against the Sabres Sunday night.

DEPTH TESTED

Rick Bowness had his doubts about Gabe Vilardi following the game in Dallas on Thursday and Brenden Dillon also sat out with an illness. On top of that, Cole Perfetti was a healthy scratch so in came Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson and Logan Stanley. Vilardi was sent back to Winnipeg for further evaluation earlier today.

TOUGH SECOND PERIOD

The Jets were much better with their game overall in the opening 20 minutes but gave up two goals on odd man rushes in the second period. The opening goal of the day came at 10:12 of the middle frame when Martin Necas decided to shoot instead of pass and beat Connor Hellebuyck. At 15:54, around ten seconds after Nikolaj Ehlers raang a shot off the goal post, Sebastian Aho got by Sean Monahan for the puck and fed Teuvo Teravainen who beat Hellebuyck to make it 2-0. The Hurricanes would add a power play goal from Aho for a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

FIVE UNANSWERED

The Jets did not back down by three goals to start the third period and Kyle Connor got things started at 1:36 and the Jets would pour in two more in a span of 4:04 with goals from Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele. Things would stay tied for 11:07 when Vladislav Namestnikov forced Pyotr Kochetkov into turning the puck over to Sean Monahan who put in the game winner. Niederreiter would add an empty net goal to round out the scoring and lead Winnipeg to their eighth three-goal, third period comeback win in franchise history. It was their first such win since October 4, 2019 (5-4 SO win at NJD).

WPG@CAR: Monahan scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

Practice Report - Reset and refocus

Three things - Jets fall behind early

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Three things - Jets second line delivers

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

Three things - Connor OT hero again

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Feb. 25, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Coyotes at Jets

Practice report - Iafallo fits nicely on Monahan line

Three things - Connor OT hero

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Feb. 23, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

Practice report - Vlad tough to play against

Playing hockey in Hollywood with Rasmus Kupari

Three things - Brossoit outstanding

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Three things - Monahan hat trick not enough