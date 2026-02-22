Hellebuyck, US win gold in Milan

Jets goaltender makes 41 saves to give the United States their first gold in 46 years

GettyImages-2262970026

The United States gold medal drought ended today after 46 years.

The primary reason.

Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets goaltender made 41 saves and Jack Hughes scored at 1:41 of overtime as the Americans beat Canada 2-1 to win the gold medal game in the final event of the 25th Winter Olympic Games.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked on Saturday about what winning a game of this magnitude would mean for the Hart and Vezina winner.

“The more you go through these experiences, when you face them again, (you feel like) ‘I’ve been there and done that.’,” said Arniel.

“For Helle to go through it last year (at the 4 Nations Face-Off) and to go through our seven-game series against St. Louis, with all of the highs and lows of that one, those are all experiences – not just for him but all of his teammates here as well. Hopefully, he rises to the occasion, and he has a great game.”

Hellebuyck was outstanding at 4 Nations but was beaten by Connor McDavid in overtime as Canada won the first best-on-best tournament in 10 years (2016 World Cup). Afterwards this quote from Zach Werenski stood out as to how his American teammates felt about their goaltender.

Hellebuyck answered multiple questions about being able to win a big game and then some. He stopped Connor McDavid on a breakaway in the first period. He made 18 saves in the second period when Canada made their push and started to take over the game.

In the third, he denied Macklin Celebrini on a breakaway. The save of the day and the tournament came off of Devon Toews, as the Avalanche defenceman looked to have Hellebuyck beat but the 32-year-old reached back with his stick and kept the game tied at one.

Hellebuyck was named the best goaltender of the tournament and also to the Olympic All- Star team.

Kyle Connor also gets a gold medal; Josh Morrissey will take home a silver medal.

What a tournament.

News Feed

Like rest of Canada, Toews ready for gold medal clash

Comrie enjoying watching Hellebuyck at Olympics

Perfetti, Canadians celebrate Marner OT winner

Jets back to work, Olympic QF matchups set

Hellebuyck solid, Americans lock up 2nd seed

Canada locks up Group A with win over Swiss

Canada wins opener, Morrissey leaves game with injury

Four Jets in Milan for Olympics

THREE THINGS: Jets lose 5-1 to Canadiens

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets miss out on two points vs. Stars

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

THREE THINGS: Jets get character win over champs

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

PROSPECT REPORT: Kieron Walton

THREE THINGS: Lightning put on defensive clinic to beat Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

BLOG: View From the Booth