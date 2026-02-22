Hellebuyck, US win gold in Milan

Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked on Saturday about what winning a game of this magnitude would mean for the Hart and Vezina winner.

“The more you go through these experiences, when you face them again, (you feel like) ‘I’ve been there and done that.’,” said Arniel.

“For Helle to go through it last year (at the 4 Nations Face-Off) and to go through our seven-game series against St. Louis, with all of the highs and lows of that one, those are all experiences – not just for him but all of his teammates here as well. Hopefully, he rises to the occasion, and he has a great game.”

Hellebuyck was outstanding at 4 Nations but was beaten by Connor McDavid in overtime as Canada won the first best-on-best tournament in 10 years (2016 World Cup). Afterwards this quote from Zach Werenski stood out as to how his American teammates felt about their goaltender.