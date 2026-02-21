Like rest of Canada, Toews ready for gold medal clash

WINNIPEG – Jonathan Toews resume is loaded with big game experience at many levels. He’s played in two Olympic gold medal games, scoring the first goal in 2010 in Vancouver and again in 2014 at Sochi.

He’s also faced the Americans in important games, in 2007 at the World Junior Hockey Championship in the semifinals and of course, in 2010 at the Olympics with gold on the line.

Sunday morning though, he will be like you and I watching as a fan when Canada and the United States go head-to-head in Milan. There is a strong chance that the gold medal game will set records for viewing audiences in North America, the final from the 4 Nations Face-Off was watched by 16.1 million people.

“It's the final that, at least, that I wanted, and people in North America wanted. I think it's great for our game, especially in the US. I think it's the game of hockey has grown so much. And I know the final in 2010 Vancouver was great for the game as well,” said Toews after the Jets practice on Saturday morning.

“And it's funny to be on the other side of it now, and just see how, everyone's holding their breath, and we're down two nothing against the Finns. And you feel how important is to everyone across Canada in games like that. So obviously, this is the big one. There's some great teams in the tournament, so it hasn't been an easy road for Canada. So definitely be cheering for them tomorrow.”

Toews was only 21 when Canada met the U.S. for the gold medal on home soil. Clearly, he had never experienced that type of pressure before. So how does one prepare for the game of a lifetime?

“I can think back to the game in Vancouver, especially where I don't remember getting much sleep that night and basically laying wide awake, and all of a sudden, it's time to go to a game at like 9:30 in the morning. And then, I don't know, you just got to find a way to get to that place where you can just go play, because you have to play the game, you have to execute, and you have to find ways to make plays and kind of just let go of the nerves and the pressure, because, you know the other teams feeling it too,” said Toews.

“So, all in all, you know, I get to look back, and it's a pretty special moment, one way or another, to be part of a game like that, and obviously, you want to see Canada get the gold.”

Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to watch the Americans fight back to tie it, Zach Parise made it 2-2 with 25 seconds left on the clock. That set the stage for one of the biggest goals in Canadian hockey history with Sidney Crosby giving Canada gold in overtime.

“In the moment when the US tied the game late, I'm not gonna lie. I know a lot of guys said that the feeling was calm in the locker room. And I don't know if I was feeling that a whole lot. I feel like if we're being honest, obviously there were nerves,” said Toews.

“And we're just hoping that one guy gets a break and finds where he scores the goal, because obviously can go either way. So, like I said, it was pretty fitting that Sid got it and a pretty huge moment in his career too.”

Not everyone is hoping for a third consecutive gold for Canada with NHLer’s playing at the Olympics. But Toews says the banter has been pretty friendly for the most part in the Jets dressing room.

“I think with Sally (Salomonsson) and Ville (Heinola) a little trash talking a few days ago. They were pretty confident early on, but I think we knew there was a lot of hockey left to play,” said Toews.

“So, I think a couple of guys were asking if I played against anyone in the final. I think playing against Kaner in 2010 obviously got pretty big bragging rights now, but I wasn't too quick to bring it up after the fact, but it's pretty special to be at that level and have some teammates there and watching them do so well.”

ICE CHIPS

Neal Pionk was back in a white jersey at practice this morning so that is a good sign for his availability when the Jets get back to action next Wednesday in Vancouver.

“He’s ready to go there for Vancouver, which is great news. Having him and (Samberg) back together is a big piece for us,” said Scott Arniel.

“Not having him for the last couple of weeks there before the break, when you lose those top four guys, that has a big impact. Him being back and up to speed is a really good sign.”

Speaking of top four defencemen, Josh Morrissey won’t play in the gold medal game. Obviously, this is devastating news for Morrissey who missed the championship game at 4 Nations Face-Off with an illness.

“It’s been the whole tournament, obviously. He was given the chance to play in the first game and then getting hurt, he’s pretty frustrated,” said Arniel.

“But at the end of the day, you don’t want him playing in a game of that magnitude if he’s not able to do what he needs to do.”

Arniel added that he’s not sure about Morrissey’s availability for the Jets, but they will have a better idea when Morrissey returns home from Milan.