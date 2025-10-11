THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

LA started to fight back with about five minutes left in the opening frame, getting the last seven shots of the period. The Kings tied the game at 0:50 thanks to Anderson and took the lead for the first time at 9:12 with Adrian Kempe scoring his first goal of the season.

We were real good in the first, they were a lot better in the second," said Scott Arniel.

"The third period was one of our best periods, where it was really a lot of commitment to playing how we need to play all the time."

DOWN TO FIVE D (AGAIN)

The Jets have not had a lot of luck when it comes to playing an entire game with six defencemen through training camp and now into the regular season. They have been down to five D in two preseason games and today, Haydn Fleury blocked a shot and had to leave the game. Scott Arniel said that Fleury got hit in the side of the knee cap and they will have to wait to see how he feels when Fleury wakes up tomorrrow. That being said, the Jets remaining defence of Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Luke Schenn, Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley all were solid and Stanley had some key blocks in the games final two minutes.

"LA's a big team, heavy on the forecheck. Big about them trying to get to the net from. We put a lot of emphasis on trying to get sticks, one they got obviously, but at the end of the day it was about using our size and that's where Stan comes in," said Arniel.

"He had to run into a few of those guys, so. Him and Luke, tip your hat to them. Those type of games, you need their size."