THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele scored the game tying and game winning goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. Alex Iafallo had the other goal for Winnipeg who also got 30 saves from Connor Hellebuyck in the win. Gabe Vilardi had two assists, the Jets will head south of the border tomorrow and prepare for another matinee game. Monday, they will face the New York Islanders.
SCHEIFELE DIALED IN
Scheifele had a three-assist game on Thursday and scored his first two goals of the season on Saturday afternoon. With the Jets down 2-1 in the second period and just about to kill off a penalty, Morgan Barron outmuscled Quinton Byfield for the puck in the Jets zone and hit Scheifele with a pass in the neutral zone. Scheifele did the rest sliding a backhand that went off Mikey Anderson and through Darcy Kuemper.