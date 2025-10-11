THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

Scheifele has five points (2G, 3A) in the Jets first two games of the season

2526_ThreeThingsLAK.10.11
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele scored the game tying and game winning goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. Alex Iafallo had the other goal for Winnipeg who also got 30 saves from Connor Hellebuyck in the win. Gabe Vilardi had two assists, the Jets will head south of the border tomorrow and prepare for another matinee game. Monday, they will face the New York Islanders.

SCHEIFELE DIALED IN

Scheifele had a three-assist game on Thursday and scored his first two goals of the season on Saturday afternoon. With the Jets down 2-1 in the second period and just about to kill off a penalty, Morgan Barron outmuscled Quinton Byfield for the puck in the Jets zone and hit Scheifele with a pass in the neutral zone. Scheifele did the rest sliding a backhand that went off Mikey Anderson and through Darcy Kuemper.

The game winning goal was fantastic with Josh Morrissey wristing a shot toward the net and Scheifele with perfect timing and hand-eye coordination redirected the winner past Kuemper. It was his 60th career GWG, tying Kyle Connor for the team lead.

“It was a good o-zone shift, I think, the defence included," said Scheifele.

"We all supported the puck well, guys in the right spot. Obviously, JMo made a good shot. Just a good o-zone shift.”

ROLLER COASTER

The Jets dominated the majority of the first period and at one point were outshooting the Kings 14-2. The power play got them the lead when Alex Iafallo took a pass from Gabirel Vilardi and went top shelf on Kuemper for the first power play goal of the season.

LAK@WPG: Iafallo scores PPG against Darcy Kuemper

LA started to fight back with about five minutes left in the opening frame, getting the last seven shots of the period. The Kings tied the game at 0:50 thanks to Anderson and took the lead for the first time at 9:12 with Adrian Kempe scoring his first goal of the season.

We were real good in the first, they were a lot better in the second," said Scott Arniel.

"The third period was one of our best periods, where it was really a lot of commitment to playing how we need to play all the time."

DOWN TO FIVE D (AGAIN)

The Jets have not had a lot of luck when it comes to playing an entire game with six defencemen through training camp and now into the regular season. They have been down to five D in two preseason games and today, Haydn Fleury blocked a shot and had to leave the game. Scott Arniel said that Fleury got hit in the side of the knee cap and they will have to wait to see how he feels when Fleury wakes up tomorrrow. That being said, the Jets remaining defence of Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Luke Schenn, Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley all were solid and Stanley had some key blocks in the games final two minutes.

"LA's a big team, heavy on the forecheck. Big about them trying to get to the net from. We put a lot of emphasis on trying to get sticks, one they got obviously, but at the end of the day it was about using our size and that's where Stan comes in," said Arniel.

"He had to run into a few of those guys, so. Him and Luke, tip your hat to them. Those type of games, you need their size."

