THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

Mark Scheifele recorded his second multi-goal game of the season in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Vladislav Namestnikov, Morgan Barron and Tanner Pearson scored for the Jets who have now won three straight (3-1). Kyle Connor had two assists, Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves to improve 2-1 on the season. The Jets return home tomorrow and will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

SCHEIFELE KEEPS ON SCORING

Mark Scheifele began the night two points back of tying Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets/Thrashers franchise history. With the Jets up 1-0 in the first period, Gabriel Vilardi forced a turnover in the Flyers zone and then passed to Scheifele who ripped a low shot that beat Samuel Ersson for his fourth of the season.