THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

Scheifele scores twice and now has 812 career points, tying Wheeler atop the franchise list.


By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Mark Scheifele recorded his second multi-goal game of the season in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Vladislav Namestnikov, Morgan Barron and Tanner Pearson scored for the Jets who have now won three straight (3-1). Kyle Connor had two assists, Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves to improve 2-1 on the season. The Jets return home tomorrow and will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

SCHEIFELE KEEPS ON SCORING

Mark Scheifele began the night two points back of tying Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets/Thrashers franchise history. With the Jets up 1-0 in the first period, Gabriel Vilardi forced a turnover in the Flyers zone and then passed to Scheifele who ripped a low shot that beat Samuel Ersson for his fourth of the season.

The 32-year-old’s second goal of the night came on some nice passing on the power play, Alex Iafallo left the puck for Kyle Connor who quickly snapped a cross-ice pass to Scheifele who one-timed a power play goal past Ersson. Scheifele is now tied with Wheeler with 812 points in 883 games.

“It’s obviously very humbling," said Scheifele.

"Not long ago I was just starting in the league. It’s obviously very humbling and I just want to keep getting better.”

QUALITY NOT QUANTITY

The Jets didn’t need many chances to score on Thursday night as they made sure that they capitalized on the opportunities when they presented themselves. The Jets scored five goals on just 15 shots. When things are going well for you, you get some friendly bounces and that was the case on the eventual game winning goal. Morgan Barron continued his hot streak to the start of the season when he just threw the puck at the net and had it carom off of Noah Cates for his third of the campaign.

WPG@PHI: Barron scores goal against Samuel Ersson

POWER PLAY IS HEATING UP

The Jets went 0-for-4 on opening night on the power play against the Dallas Stars and since then, Winnipeg has had a power play marker in the three games that have followed.

“I think we've sped up the recent games here, and that's when we're at our best is you're moving, moving towards the puck. We're moving in unison. And the guys are arriving at the right area,” said Kyle Connor.

“We're supporting each other. The goal tonight, great middle support by Iafallo, just put it into them. It backs them up for a second. Then they kind of lose Scheifele back door.”

WPG@PHI: Scheifele scores PPG against Samuel Ersson

