Three things - Scheifele hat trick in Jets win

Mark Scheifele scored his eighth career hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-2 at Madison Square Garden tonight. Kyle Connor scored the other goal for the Jets (44-19-5) who remain in first place in the Central Division with 93 points. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves with 15 of them coming in the third period. The Jets will practice Wednesday and then take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

SCHEIF LINE HUGE IN SECOND

In the last two Jets wins it was the line of Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli and Nikolaj Ehlers delivering the offence. Tonight, it was Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo stepping up in a huge second period. Scheifele would open the scoring at 4:04 of the middle frame when he jumped on a loose puck and shovelled in his 20th of the season (the ninth consecutive season he has reached 20 goals, a Thrashers/Jets franchise record). Then with the game tied at one, Connor restored the one goal lead on the power play at 12:18, marking his 30th of the season, the sixth time he has reached 30. With just over three minutes left, Scheifele would steal the puck at the Jets blueline and go in untouched on a breakaway to beat Igor Shesterkin for his second of the night to make it 3-1.