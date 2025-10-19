THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele became the Jets all-time leading scorer tonight as Winnipeg beat Nashville 4-1 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets improved to 4-1-0, the fifth time in franchise history they have won at least four of their first five games of a season. Nino Niederreiter, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goals for the Jets, Jonathan Toews (0-2) recorded his first multi-assist since December 23, 2002. The Jets will fly to Calgary tomorrow and will face the Flames on Monday.

ALL-TIME LEADER

Mark Scheifele didn’t wait long to move past Blake Wheeler into top spot on the Jets/Thrashers all-time points list tonight. Following a Steven Stamkos penalty for hooking, the Jets power play went to work with Kyle Connor hitting a wide open Scheifele who one-timed in career point 813.

"Obviously, I’m tremendously honoured. I’m still trying to catch another guy (Hawerchuk). For that one, it will be cool," said Scheifele.

"Obviously, I’m tremendously honoured. I wouldn’t be here without the guys, especially the guy I went ahead of. He helped me throughout my career and he also gave me a lot of tap-ins, so I’m very lucky about the guys I play with currently and that I played with in the past and I owe it all to them.”