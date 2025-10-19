THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

Scheifele became all-time points leader with power play goal in first period

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele became the Jets all-time leading scorer tonight as Winnipeg beat Nashville 4-1 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets improved to 4-1-0, the fifth time in franchise history they have won at least four of their first five games of a season. Nino Niederreiter, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goals for the Jets, Jonathan Toews (0-2) recorded his first multi-assist since December 23, 2002. The Jets will fly to Calgary tomorrow and will face the Flames on Monday.

ALL-TIME LEADER

Mark Scheifele didn’t wait long to move past Blake Wheeler into top spot on the Jets/Thrashers all-time points list tonight. Following a Steven Stamkos penalty for hooking, the Jets power play went to work with Kyle Connor hitting a wide open Scheifele who one-timed in career point 813.

"Obviously, I’m tremendously honoured. I’m still trying to catch another guy (Hawerchuk). For that one, it will be cool," said Scheifele.

"Obviously, I’m tremendously honoured. I wouldn’t be here without the guys, especially the guy I went ahead of. He helped me throughout my career and he also gave me a lot of tap-ins, so I’m very lucky about the guys I play with currently and that I played with in the past and I owe it all to them.”

It took Scheifele 884 games to get to point 813 (342 G, 471 A), Wheeler reached 812 in his 895th game as a Jet and that point (assist) came against Nashville on April 8, 2023. Wheeler became the franchise leader in points on December 21, 2019, passing Ilya Kovalchuk’s 615 points and held the record for 2,128 days.

STANLEY’S NIGHT

Logan Stanley had a multi-point effort against the Islanders on Thanksgiving and continued his hot start to the season this evening. The big defenceman dropped the gloves with the Preds Michael McCarron in the second period and during the scrap, Jets fans were chanting “Stanley, Stanley”. The 27-year-old delivered again in the third ripping a shot past Juuse Saros to give the Jets a three-goal lead and Stanley a career high second goal of the season.

“He’s been fantastic here at the start of the year," said Scheifele.

"Obviously, that was a big goal in a game where the momentum was kind of tipping to Nashville. He’s been playing great, obviously with the injury to Samberg, we’ve needed guys to step up and he’s done that.”

NSH@WPG: Stanley scores goal against Juuse Saros

PK DOES IT AGAIN

With the Jets leading 2-0, Nashville took over in the second period outshooting Winnipeg 17-4. The Predators had a 5-on-3-man advantage for 44 seconds and Connor Hellebuyck closed the door. In the end, the Jets penalty kill continued their dominance shutting down four Nashville power plays and have now killed off 21 off 22 shorthanded situations this season.

"Dean's (Chynoweth) done a really good job of instilling the detail part of it and sticking with it," said Scott Arniel.

"I love how aggressive we are as four. Not just one or two but all four, when one moves they all move, and I just think that's really helped and we have some quickness to do that."

