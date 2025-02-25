Three things - Scheifele all-time Jets leader in goals

Scheifele moves past Kovalchuk on franchise all-time goals list

2425-Three_Things_SJS
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets extended their franchise record win streak to ten games after a 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifee and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets who improved to 42-14-3 and moved a point up on the Capitals for first place overall. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in his return to the lineup after missing out on the Jets first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Winnipeg will head on the road for two games starting Wednesday in Ottawa.

SCHEIFELE STANDS ALONE

When Mark Scheifele signed his contract extension that should make him a Winnipeg Jet for life and with that in mind, Scheifele will slowly became the franchise leader in many statistical categories. Fans were hoping that he would pass Ilya Kovalchuk as the all-time goal leader in Jets/Thrashers history on home ice, and with the game in overtime, Scheifele went to the net and converted a Nikolaj Ehlers rebound for his 32nd of the season and the 329th of his career to move atop the list. Scheifele is now one game winning goal behind Kyle Connor for the franchise lead.

SJS@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

OOPS, DID IT AGAIN

On Saturday, the Jets trailed by a goal in St. Louis until Gabe Vilardi scored with 28 seconds left to send the game to overtime and eventually won 4-3 in a shootout. Two nights later, Winnipeg found themselves trailing 1-0 late in the third until Josh Morrissey slap shot went off Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro and past Vitek Vanacek to tie the game with 26 seconds on the clock this time. Winnipeg became the seventh team this season with multiple game-tying tallies in the final minute of regulation. The others: Seattle, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

SJS@WPG: Morrissey scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

HELLEBUYCK ADDS TO HIS TOTALS

He wasn’t that busy tonight, but Connor Hellebuyck made some big saves again to keep the Jets within striking distance after San Jose scored the first goal of the game at 15:07 of the first period. Hellebuyck extended his win streak to seven games and tied Laurent Brossoit (7 GP in 2018-19) for the second longest streak in franchise history. Of course, Hellebuyck holds the franchise record with a nine-game stretch in 2017-18. Hellebuyck leads the NHL with 35 wins.

