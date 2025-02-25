Three things - Scheifele all-time Jets leader in goals

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets extended their franchise record win streak to ten games after a 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifee and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets who improved to 42-14-3 and moved a point up on the Capitals for first place overall. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in his return to the lineup after missing out on the Jets first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Winnipeg will head on the road for two games starting Wednesday in Ottawa.

SCHEIFELE STANDS ALONE

When Mark Scheifele signed his contract extension that should make him a Winnipeg Jet for life and with that in mind, Scheifele will slowly became the franchise leader in many statistical categories. Fans were hoping that he would pass Ilya Kovalchuk as the all-time goal leader in Jets/Thrashers history on home ice, and with the game in overtime, Scheifele went to the net and converted a Nikolaj Ehlers rebound for his 32nd of the season and the 329th of his career to move atop the list. Scheifele is now one game winning goal behind Kyle Connor for the franchise lead.