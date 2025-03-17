Three things - Samberg starts road trip with OT winner

Samberg, Perfetti and Namestnikov all have multi-point nights in Seattle

2425-Three_Things_SEA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Dylan Samberg scored his first career overtime winning goal leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Cole Perfetti (1G, 1A), Samberg (1G, 1A) and Vladislav Namestnikov (2A) had multi-point nights for the Jets (47-17-4) who opened an 11-point lead on Dallas for first place in the Central. Eric Comrie made 14 saves to improve his record to 8-8-1. Winnipeg continues their road trip Tuesday in Vancouver.

STRANGE START TO THE NIGHT

Eric Comrie got the start in Seattle, and it wasn’t long before Matty Beniers accidentally bumped into the Jets goaltender who was then pulled from the game by the concussion spotter without having faced a shot. Connor Hellebuyck replaced Comrie and played for 10:10 allowing a power play goal at 9:58 to Jani Nyman. Comrie returned to the game and gave up a goal to former Jet Michael Eyssimont as the Jets fell behind 2-0 at 15:32 of the first period.

PERFETTI BEGINS THE COMEBACK

With the Jets down two goals and the first period winding down, Dylan Samberg would fire a shot from the point that Joey Daccord would stop but Cole Perfetti was in the right place at the right time to tap in his 14th of the season.

In the second period, Winnipeg would even the score thanks to a seeing eye backhanded bank pass from Morgan Barrom to a streaking Kyle Connor. Connor would stay onside and then lift a shot over Daccord’s shoulder for his team leading 36th goal of the season.

WPG@SEA: Connor scores goal against Joey Daccord

FORMER ROOMIES COMBINE FOR OT WINNER

After an evenly played third period, the Jets and Kraken headed to overtime. Former roommates Perfetti and Samberg closed the night out with Perfetti spotting Samberg at the far post and the Jets defenceman made sure that Winnipeg swept the season series with his first career overtime winning goal. Winnipeg earned its eighth overtime win of the season which is tied with Pittsburgh and Ottawa for the second most among all teams. Edmonton leads the League with 11.

"Yeah, we've been talking to each other about hooking up and connecting on a goal for quite some time now," said Samberg.

"And we're fortunate enough to get two tonight."

WPG@SEA: Samberg scores goal against Joey Daccord

