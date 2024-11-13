Three things - Record setting start to season

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each scored twice in a 6-3 win over the Rangers

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

Jets play by play voice Paul Edmonds described this battle between the NHL’s best team, the Jets and last years Presidents Trophy winning Rangers as a heavy weight battle. With the fire power on both sides and the goaltenders at both ends, it had all the makings of a classic at Madison Square Garden. This game featured the two best defensive teams in the NHL but with that being said, it wasn’t a defensive battle at all. Mark Scheifele opened the scoring 57 seconds into the game and Will Cuylle tied it at 13:07 as the first ended 1-1. Winnipeg retook the lead in the second thanks to some magic from Gabe Vilardi on a Jets power play at 8:58. New York punched back with a power play goal of their own just under four minutes later off the stick of Alexis Lafreniere.

CONNOR IS INEVITABLE

Kyle Connor was on a season high five game goalless drought and looked like he was ready to end it from the drop of the puck. The Jets leading goal scorer had numerous chances before finally finding the back of the net in the second period, Neal Pionk hit Connor with a perfect pass to start a two-on-one. The 27-year-old ripped a great shot stick side on Shesterkin for his team leading 10th of the season. That goal helped a wild opening 40 minutes where the two teams combined for 33 scoring chances (WPG 17, NYR 16).

"It's not just a one-trick pony. If one line has an off night, we usually have two or three going and that can pick it up. I think that's what makes us so dynamic," said Connor.

"And it starts in our own zone. You see that tonight. If we defend well, the team's going to give us all the chances that we need. That's what we focus on coming into every single game."

The last time Mark Scheifele stepped on the ice at MSG, he scored the eighth hat trick of his career in an elite performance leading the Jets to a 4-2 win back in March. He opened the scoring tonight and in the third period, he gave Winnipeg their first two goal lead of the evening on a pretty passing play started by Connor who went to Dylan DeMelo and his pass was tipped in by Scheifele.

"It’s MSG. Just a fun place to play," said Scheifele.

"I play with some good players and made some good plays out there. So, you play at MSG, you gotta put on a show."

