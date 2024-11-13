Three things - Record setting start to season

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT
Jets play by play voice Paul Edmonds described this battle between the NHL’s best team, the Jets and last years Presidents Trophy winning Rangers as a heavy weight battle. With the fire power on both sides and the goaltenders at both ends, it had all the makings of a classic at Madison Square Garden. This game featured the two best defensive teams in the NHL but with that being said, it wasn’t a defensive battle at all. Mark Scheifele opened the scoring 57 seconds into the game and Will Cuylle tied it at 13:07 as the first ended 1-1. Winnipeg retook the lead in the second thanks to some magic from Gabe Vilardi on a Jets power play at 8:58. New York punched back with a power play goal of their own just under four minutes later off the stick of Alexis Lafreniere.