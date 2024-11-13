Three things - Record setting start to season

CONNOR IS INEVITABLE

Kyle Connor was on a season high five game goalless drought and looked like he was ready to end it from the drop of the puck. The Jets leading goal scorer had numerous chances before finally finding the back of the net in the second period, Neal Pionk hit Connor with a perfect pass to start a two-on-one. The 27-year-old ripped a great shot stick side on Shesterkin for his team leading 10th of the season. That goal helped a wild opening 40 minutes where the two teams combined for 33 scoring chances (WPG 17, NYR 16).

"It's not just a one-trick pony. If one line has an off night, we usually have two or three going and that can pick it up. I think that's what makes us so dynamic," said Connor.

"And it starts in our own zone. You see that tonight. If we defend well, the team's going to give us all the chances that we need. That's what we focus on coming into every single game."