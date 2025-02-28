Three things - Predators end Jets win streak

As for Juuse Saros, he had won at least 33 games in each of the last three seasons but only had 12 wins leading into this night. Saros had one of his best performances of the year shutting down the Jets who had some great looks throughout the game. Nikolaj Ehlers had the best chance to tie it up with under 40 seconds left, but Saros made a toe save to preserve the win.

PREDS CONTAIN JETS PP

The Jets had won their previous four games without scoring one power play goal in ten opportunities. Tonight, with Winnipeg trailing 2-1 in the second period, Colton Sissons and Nick Blankenburg took penalties six seconds apart giving the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:54. Winnipeg generated just two shots on that opportunity, and only four shots total on their four power plays and are now 0-for-14 over their last five contests.

“Yeah, we talked about it before. Special teams can be the difference in the game and certainly was tonight,” said Neal Pionk.

“That's not to say Comms didn’t give us a chance, because he made a lot of really good saves. So, we did give up the one and then didn't score on power play. Now, that’s the difference.”

PIONK SCORES

Jets defenceman Neal Pionk scored his ninth goal of the season on Thursday, he is now one goal away from tying his career best set back in 2022-23. Pionk is now up to 37 points this season and is nine points away from setting a career high with 22 games left this season.