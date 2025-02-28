Three things - Predators end Jets win streak

The franchise record win streak for the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end at 12 games after a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Neal Pionk scored the only goal for Winnipeg whose record dropped to 42-15-3, the Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play and Nashville’s winning goal was a power play tally by Tommy Novak. Eric Comrie made 28 saves and lost for the first time in his last four starts. The Jets return home to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
GOALIE SHOW
Eric Comrie came into the night having won his last three starts allowing just five goals in those appearances. Comrie did his best to make sure that the Jets stayed within striking distance of the Predators in the third period, when he lunged over to rob Forsberg with his toe during a Nashville power play.