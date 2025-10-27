THREE THINGS: Morrissey hits 300 career assists, Jets lose to Mammoth

Morrissey first defenceman in franchise history with 300 career assists

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Dylan Guenther scored the game winning goal with 5:36 remaining in the third period as the Utah Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night 3-2 at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (6-3) and Josh Morrissey had a couple of assists; Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. Kyle Connor also had an assist and that moved him into third place on the franchise list with 305. The Jets will face another Central Division rival on Tuesday when they travel to St. Paul to face the Minnesota Wild.

SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS

With the game tied at two late in the third period, the Mammoth found a way to steal two points from the Jets. JJ Peterka forced a turnover in the Jets end and Logan Cooley spotted Dylan Guemther in the slot and he beat Connor Hellebuyck high glove side to make it 3-2.

“I think, it's kind of a back-and-forth game, pretty sloppy out there, but you're in a 2-2 game late in the third, and kind of just a weird series of events, one timer with a pretty dangerous guy in the slot,” said Josh Morrissey.

“We really liked her first, didn't love our second, and then the third, I think it was kind of there for the taking, and they found a way to get that one that one and that was it.”

BACK AND FORTH SECOND PERIOD

After a scoreless first period, the two Central rivals combined for four goals in the middle frame. Dylan DeMelo scored his first goal since January 20 when he fired a shot off the post and in beating Vitek Vanecek to make it 1-0 at 0:45.

Utah would score two goals 1:04 apart when Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone giving Utah their first lead of the night and at the midway point of the period, the Mammoth had taken over the game. But Utah John Marino took an interference penalty at 13:12. With time winding down on that power play. Mark Scheifele beat Vanecek between the pads for his eighth of the season.

UTA@WPG: Scheifele scores PPG against Vitek Vanecek

300 APPLES FOR MORRISSEY

The Jets have played three games in four days, but it didn’t seem to affect their star defenceman Josh Morrissey. He played 28:13 vs. Seattle, 26:13 vs. Calgary and 00:00 against Utah. Morrissey recorded primary assists on both of the Jets goals in the second and reached 300 career assists, becoming the first defenceman in franchise history to reach that milestone and fifth player overall joining Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Bryan Little.

