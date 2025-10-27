THREE THINGS: Morrissey hits 300 career assists, Jets lose to Mammoth

WINNIPEG – Dylan Guenther scored the game winning goal with 5:36 remaining in the third period as the Utah Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night 3-2 at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (6-3) and Josh Morrissey had a couple of assists; Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. Kyle Connor also had an assist and that moved him into third place on the franchise list with 305. The Jets will face another Central Division rival on Tuesday when they travel to St. Paul to face the Minnesota Wild.

SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS

With the game tied at two late in the third period, the Mammoth found a way to steal two points from the Jets. JJ Peterka forced a turnover in the Jets end and Logan Cooley spotted Dylan Guemther in the slot and he beat Connor Hellebuyck high glove side to make it 3-2.

“I think, it's kind of a back-and-forth game, pretty sloppy out there, but you're in a 2-2 game late in the third, and kind of just a weird series of events, one timer with a pretty dangerous guy in the slot,” said Josh Morrissey.

“We really liked her first, didn't love our second, and then the third, I think it was kind of there for the taking, and they found a way to get that one that one and that was it.”

BACK AND FORTH SECOND PERIOD

After a scoreless first period, the two Central rivals combined for four goals in the middle frame. Dylan DeMelo scored his first goal since January 20 when he fired a shot off the post and in beating Vitek Vanecek to make it 1-0 at 0:45.