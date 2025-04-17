Three things - More franchise records set in Jets win

Scheifele OT winner gives Jets franchise record 56 wins and 116 points

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets closed out the regular season with a 2-1 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets finished the season with a 56-22-4 record and ended up with 116 points setting a franchise record for points and wins. Mark Scheifele scored the winning goal at 1:11 of overtime, Neal Pionk had the other goal for Winnipeg who will face the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the playoffs starting Saturday at 5 CT.

PATIENTLY WAITED…

After a first period that the Jets had numerous scoring chances but couldn’t get one past Ducks goaltender Ville Husso, Winnipeg kept pressing in the middle frame. With just over six minutes remaining in the second, Cole Perfetti found Neal Pionk open at the point and the Jets defenceman wired a shot past a screened Husso for his 10th of the season and it was the 28th shot of the night by Winnipeg. It marked the second time in his career that Pionk hit double digits in goals and tied his career best set in 2022-23.

“Yeah, it’s kind of what we’ve done all year. Find ways to win. Play good defence,” said Pionk.

“We played sound defensively. They got a few chances but for the most part we played pretty well.”

SCHEIFELE FOR THE WIN

Anaheim tied the game 5:45 into the third period ruining Connor Hellebuyck’s chance at his ninth shutout of the season. Winnipeg and Anaheim had a few good chances to win the game in regulation but ended up heading to overtime. In overtime, Anaheim had a two-on-one, but Josh Morrissey broke up a pass from Mason McTavish and went back the other way and eventually set up Mark Scheifele for the overtime winner. Scheifele set a franchise record with his 11th game winning goal of the season.

ANOTHER TROPHY FOR HELLEBUYCK

Connor Hellebuyck is the favourite to win his third Vezina Trophy later this season, but he locked down a second consecutive William M. Jennings Trophy, Hellebuyck became the fifth goaltender to win the William M. Jennings Award in consecutive seasons since it was first presented in 1981-82, following Martin Brodeur (1996-97 to 1997-98 & 2002-03 to 2003-04), Roman Turek (1998-99 to 1999-00), Patrick Roy (1986-87 to 1988-89) and Brian Hayward (1986-87 to 1988-89).

“Obviously, the goalies, they speak for themselves. Their play was fantastic all year. It’s a pleasure and a treat for us to have them backstopping us,” said Cole Perfetti of Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie.

“They make life easy for us. I think it shows the buy-in and the commitment from this group. Winning it two years in a row is not easy. “

