Three things - More franchise records set in Jets win

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets closed out the regular season with a 2-1 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets finished the season with a 56-22-4 record and ended up with 116 points setting a franchise record for points and wins. Mark Scheifele scored the winning goal at 1:11 of overtime, Neal Pionk had the other goal for Winnipeg who will face the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the playoffs starting Saturday at 5 CT.

PATIENTLY WAITED…

After a first period that the Jets had numerous scoring chances but couldn’t get one past Ducks goaltender Ville Husso, Winnipeg kept pressing in the middle frame. With just over six minutes remaining in the second, Cole Perfetti found Neal Pionk open at the point and the Jets defenceman wired a shot past a screened Husso for his 10th of the season and it was the 28th shot of the night by Winnipeg. It marked the second time in his career that Pionk hit double digits in goals and tied his career best set in 2022-23.

“Yeah, it’s kind of what we’ve done all year. Find ways to win. Play good defence,” said Pionk.

“We played sound defensively. They got a few chances but for the most part we played pretty well.”