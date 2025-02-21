Three things - McDavid delivers at 4 Nations

BOSTON MA- Canada is on top of the hockey world again after beating the United States 3-2 in overtime at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal at 8:18 of overtime to give Canada its fourth straight win at a best-on-best tournament. McDavid was named the championship game MVP and Nathan MacKinnon was given tournament MVP honours.

MCDAVID OT HERO

The United States had done a great job containing the world’s best player throughout the night as McDavid had just two shots on goal heading into the extra period. But in overtime, Cale Makar rimmed the puck around the board into the corner where Mitch Marner grabbed it, spotted McDavid in the slot and he wristed a shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove to end the game.

“Really exciting. Just found a way. I thought everyone played solid,” said McDavid.

“I wasn’t great all night, but we just found a way tonight.”