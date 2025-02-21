Three things - McDavid delivers at 4 Nations

Hellebuyck makes 24 saves for Americans in 3-2 OT loss

GettyImages-2200977582
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

BOSTON MA- Canada is on top of the hockey world again after beating the United States 3-2 in overtime at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal at 8:18 of overtime to give Canada its fourth straight win at a best-on-best tournament. McDavid was named the championship game MVP and Nathan MacKinnon was given tournament MVP honours.

MCDAVID OT HERO

The United States had done a great job containing the world’s best player throughout the night as McDavid had just two shots on goal heading into the extra period. But in overtime, Cale Makar rimmed the puck around the board into the corner where Mitch Marner grabbed it, spotted McDavid in the slot and he wristed a shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove to end the game.

“Really exciting. Just found a way. I thought everyone played solid,” said McDavid.

“I wasn’t great all night, but we just found a way tonight.”

HELLEBUYCK CLOSE TO CHAMPIONSHIP

The Jets goaltender came into the championship game having allowed just two goals in the two games he appeared in. Hellebuyck made 24 saves in the defeat and came close to becoming the first goaltender since Mike Richter in 1996 to lead the USA to victory at a best-on-best event.

“This is a tight group. Quickly, it got to be a tight group,” said Hellebuyck.

“It would have been real nice win this one and celebrate it with this group.”

Hellebuyck is the front runner for the Vezina Trophy and is in the conversation for the Hart Trophy as well. His American teammates were in awe of his performance over the past eight days.

“Best player in the world in my opinion. You got a guy like that back there, X-factor and he’s so calm,” said Dylan Larkin.

“I know he’s kicking himself right now but like I said before, this will make this group stronger, and it will make Helle stronger.”

NO GO FOR MORRISSEY, CONNOR

Josh Morrissey was a late scratch for Canada, and it was revealed by GM Don Sweeney that the Jets defenceman woke up from his nap and wasn’t feeling well. Morrissey was replaced by Thomas Harley.

As for Kyle Connor, he was scratched from the lineup even though he leads all American born players with 30 goals in the NHL. Chris Kreider went in for Connor on the U.S. fourth line with Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson.

