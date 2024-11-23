Three things - Lowry line gets Jets off to quick start

The Winnipeg Jets began their season long six-game road trip beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Friday night. Winnipeg matched the 2022-23 Bruins, 2012-13 Blackhawks, 2005-06 Senators and 1925-26 Senators for the second-most wins by any franchise with 17 in their first 20 games of a season. The 1929-30 Bruins hold the record with 18. Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov (on his 32nd birthday), Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets. Josh Morrissey had an assist and now has 20 points in his first 20 games, joining Cale Makar as the only defencemen to have 20 or more points this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for his 14th win in 16 starts. The Jets will head to Nashville to play the Predators on Saturday.

DIDN’T WAIT LONG

The Jets made sure to get down to business early at PPG Paints Arena, as Adam Lowry’s line forced Evgeni Malkin into a turnover. The Penguin forward bobbled the puck around the Pittsburgh net, Nino Niederreiter pounced on the loose puck and backhanded in his eighth of the season for a 1-0 lead at 1:22. The Jets are 10-0-0 when scoring first and are one of two teams this season who have yet to lose when scoring first (also NYR: 10-0-0).

You knew Pittsburgh was going to come out and they were going to get after us. Thought we did a great job,” said Scott Arniel.

“That’s a great start. Gets them back on their heels, some negative thoughts, whatever it may be.”