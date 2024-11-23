Three things - Lowry line gets Jets off to quick start

Niederreiter scores 82 seconds in; Jets now 17-3-0

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

The Winnipeg Jets began their season long six-game road trip beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Friday night. Winnipeg matched the 2022-23 Bruins, 2012-13 Blackhawks, 2005-06 Senators and 1925-26 Senators for the second-most wins by any franchise with 17 in their first 20 games of a season. The 1929-30 Bruins hold the record with 18. Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov (on his 32nd birthday), Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets. Josh Morrissey had an assist and now has 20 points in his first 20 games, joining Cale Makar as the only defencemen to have 20 or more points this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for his 14th win in 16 starts. The Jets will head to Nashville to play the Predators on Saturday.

DIDN’T WAIT LONG

The Jets made sure to get down to business early at PPG Paints Arena, as Adam Lowry’s line forced Evgeni Malkin into a turnover. The Penguin forward bobbled the puck around the Pittsburgh net, Nino Niederreiter pounced on the loose puck and backhanded in his eighth of the season for a 1-0 lead at 1:22. The Jets are 10-0-0 when scoring first and are one of two teams this season who have yet to lose when scoring first (also NYR: 10-0-0).

You knew Pittsburgh was going to come out and they were going to get after us. Thought we did a great job,” said Scott Arniel.

“That’s a great start. Gets them back on their heels, some negative thoughts, whatever it may be.”

WPG@PIT: Niederreiter scores goal against Tristan Jarry

TOOK OVER IN SECOND

Winnipeg didn’t let up in the middle frame suffocating Pittsburgh from the drop of the puck, the Pens only had 47 seconds of offensive zone possession time compared to the Jets 3:27. Vladislav Namestnikov cashed in his sixth of the season on a Jets odd-man rush, Nikolaj Ehlers carried the puck into the Penguins zone and waited until his linemate joined the rush, Namestnikov scored on his own rebound at 4:53. Then the NHL’s best power play scored at 19:01, Kyle Connor set up Gabe Vilardi and his one-timer beat Tristan Jarry for a 3-0 Jets lead. Connor became the third player in Jets team history to record at least 25 points through 20 games in a season, joining Mark Scheifele (2020-21 & 2017-18) and Blake Wheeler (2018-19 & 2017-18).

WPG@PIT: Namestnikov scores goal against Tristan Jarry

GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK FOR CONNOR

Because the Penguins are loaded with a lot of experience in their dressing room, the Jets expected Pittsburgh to come out in the third period with some zip. They did just that, 38 seconds in, Sidney Crosby took exception to a hit, cross checked and dropped the gloves with Kyle Connor. It was Connor’s first NHL fight, and with a second period assist and empty net goal, the 27-year-old also records his first Gordie Howe hat trick.

“When I got the empty netter, they let me know, and obviously I was aware of it, and it was cool moment to share,” said Connor.

“And happy we were able to get the win.”

WPG@PIT: Connor scores empty-net goal

