Three things - Jets second line delivers

WINNIPEG – Kyle Connor scored the game winning goal for the third straight game as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. The Jets (37-15-5) have won four straight and are 11-1-1 against the Blues in their past 13 meetings. Sean Monahan, Brenden Dillon and Alex Iafallo also scored and Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey added two assists apiece. Laurent Brossoit improved to 9-4-2 with 36 saves. The Jets will start a three-game road trip in Dallas on Thursday.

SECOND LINE PRODUCTION

Before the game, Sean Monahan was asked about the growing chemistry between himself and Nikolaj Ehlers.

“We’re starting to make reads off of each other. I’m starting to really know when he wants the puck and where he is,” said Monahan Tuesday morning.

“When you do that and you start playing consistently together, I think good things are going to happen.”

That chemistry was on display in the first period when Ehlers sent a perfect pass to Monahan in the slot that the Jets centreman fired past Joel Hofer for the first goal of the night. With the Jets leading 3-2 in the third, the second line went to work with Alex Iafallo putting in the insurance goal with 9:47 left snapping a 20-game drought dating back to January 4.

“Feels awesome, feels great,” said Iafallo.

“I mean not scoring for a while, just to help the team win, there’s no better feeling.”