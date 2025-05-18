Three things - Jets season comes to an emotional end

The Winnipeg Jets 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff journey came to an end in heartbreaking fashion in Dallas as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Stars at American Airlines Center. Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for the Jets who lost in six games to the Stars, Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in the loss making 18 saves including a game saver on Mikko Rantanen. The Jets also lost defenceman Josh Morrissey after he fell awkwardly in the corner close to the end of the second period. Dallas will head to the West Conference Final for the third consecutive season to face the Edmonton Oilers.

FOR BRAD

Mark Scheifele lost his father Brad on Saturday morning and made the decision to play in Game 6. After a scoreless first period, Scheifele got the Jets off to a dream start when he jumped on a Kyle Connor rebound and put the puck between Jake Oettinger’s pads for a 1-0 Winnipeg lead. Scheifele finished the game playing 18:51, had the goal and a team leading nine hits. After the game, Neal Pionk tried to describe what he and his teammates did to help Scheifele through the night.

“Yeah, did everything we could to give words of encouragement,” said Pionk.

“And for him to play tonight and play the way he did is flat out, one of the most courageous things I've ever seen. So, all the credit to him.”