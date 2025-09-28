THREE THINGS: Jets record first win of preseason

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets won their first game of the preseason thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre. The Jets got goals from Walker Duehr, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Neal Pionk. Pionk (1G, 1A) and Chibrikov (1G, 1A) had multi-point nights for Winnipeg, Eric Comrie made 22 saves. Winnipeg will play their final two preseason games on the road starting Tuesday in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild.

SAMBERG LEAVES GAME EARLY

Dylan Samberg only played 8:43 tonight after he left the game in the second period and did not return, Jets head coach Scott Arniel said it was “a freak accident” and that more information will come in the next day or so. Samberg took a hit from the Flames Ryan Lomberg and went straight down the tunnel afterwards. The Jets have Sunday off.

PRESEASON DEBUT FOR MANY JETS

Because of Samberg’s departure, the Jets were down to five defencemen and Josh Morrissey led the way with 27:06 of ice time. Morrissey was playing in his first preseason contest and first game since he was injured in the second round of the playoffs in the series against Dallas. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi and Pionk were the other Jets regulars that made their first game appearance since camp started.

GOOD NIGHT FOR A FEW PROSPECTS

The Jets will likely be making some roster decisions before Monday and so it was a good night for Duehr, Chibrikov and Brayden Yager who had his best game of the preseason with a nice assist on Chibrikov’s first period goal. The 20-year-old also won 63 per cent of his faceoffs.