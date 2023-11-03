News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights
Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards
Jets Prospect Report: November

Jets Prospect Report: November
Ehlers hitting his stride

Ehlers hitting his stride
Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers

Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers
Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets
Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal

Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal
Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Oct. 28, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Oct. 28, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens
Three things - Jets start road trip with win in Detroit

Three things - Jets start road trip with win in Detroit
Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Oct. 26, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Oct. 26, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Red Wings

GAMEDAY: Jets at Red Wings
Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Oct. 24, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Oct. 24, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets
New facility and continued support from Lowry grow Toba Centre’s impact

New facility and continued support from Lowry grow Toba Centre’s impact
Jets keeping Bowness family top of mind

Jets keeping Bowness family top of mind

Three things - Jets lose to Golden Knights

Connor and Iafallo score for Winnipeg in 5-2 loss

GettyImages-1771918772
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Game one of the Winnipeg Jets three-game road trip was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight. The Golden Knights got a hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault as Vegas beat Winnipeg for the second time this season, this time 5-2. Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 4-4-3. They will now travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes Saturday afternoon.

POWER PLAY ENDS DROUGHT

The Jets ended a 0-for-20 run with the man advantage when Alex Iafallo deflected a Cole Perfetti shot past Logan Thompson in the third period tonight. Winnipeg had not scored a power play goal since the 10:18 mark of the first period of their game in Edmonton on October 21. The Jets managed three shots on goal during four power plays against the Golden Knights this evening.

WPG@VGK: Iafallo scores goal against Golden Knights

PK GIVES UP TWO GOALS

With the game tied at one in the second, Mason Appleton received a double minor for high sticking and Vegas scored twice in 1:38 to make it 3-1. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a breakaway at 7:00 and Ivan Barbashev added another at 8:38 when he pounced on a rebound. Winnipeg has now surrendered 11 power play goals this season. Winnipeg had been a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill in their previous three games at T-Mobile Arena.

PERFETTI CHIPS IN ANOTHER ASSIST

Cole Perfetti was coming off his first multi-point game of the season when he had two assists in the Jets loss to the Rangers on Monday. Thursday night, he recorded an assist on Iafallo’s power play tally in the third and has five helpers in his last five games.