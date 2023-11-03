Three things - Jets lose to Golden Knights

Game one of the Winnipeg Jets three-game road trip was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight. The Golden Knights got a hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault as Vegas beat Winnipeg for the second time this season, this time 5-2. Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 4-4-3. They will now travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes Saturday afternoon.

POWER PLAY ENDS DROUGHT

The Jets ended a 0-for-20 run with the man advantage when Alex Iafallo deflected a Cole Perfetti shot past Logan Thompson in the third period tonight. Winnipeg had not scored a power play goal since the 10:18 mark of the first period of their game in Edmonton on October 21. The Jets managed three shots on goal during four power plays against the Golden Knights this evening.