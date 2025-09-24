Three things: Jets lose in Toews debut

WINNIPEG – Jonathan Toews made his Winnipeg Jet preseason debut that ended up a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg (0-2) got goals from Colin Miller and Colby Barlow, Eric Comrie played the whole game making 14 saves on 17 shots. The Jets outshot the Oilers 23-17. Winnipeg will travel to Edmonton on Friday.

FIRST OF MANY

For the first time since April 13, 2023, Jonathan Toews played in an NHL game centering a line with Gustav Nyquist and Cole Perfetti. The 37-year-old had just over 18 and a half minutes, won 55% of his face-offs and was happy to be back on the ice.

“Some good, some not so good, it is what it is. I felt like I made some plays, but as the game when on I just relaxed a little bit,” said Toews.

“I think the conditioning is going to come and the jump is going to come. Just the timing is going to be there too. We just need to keep working at it, keep settling in your game.”