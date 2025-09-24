Three things: Jets lose in Toews debut

Toews plays 18:36 in first game in Jets preseason debut

IMG_7841
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Jonathan Toews made his Winnipeg Jet preseason debut that ended up a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg (0-2) got goals from Colin Miller and Colby Barlow, Eric Comrie played the whole game making 14 saves on 17 shots. The Jets outshot the Oilers 23-17. Winnipeg will travel to Edmonton on Friday.

FIRST OF MANY

For the first time since April 13, 2023, Jonathan Toews played in an NHL game centering a line with Gustav Nyquist and Cole Perfetti. The 37-year-old had just over 18 and a half minutes, won 55% of his face-offs and was happy to be back on the ice.

“Some good, some not so good, it is what it is. I felt like I made some plays, but as the game when on I just relaxed a little bit,” said Toews.

“I think the conditioning is going to come and the jump is going to come. Just the timing is going to be there too. We just need to keep working at it, keep settling in your game.”

BARLOW FINDS THE NET

Barlow said the other day that he has come to camp leaner than he has been in previous years and because of that the Jets first round pick in 2023 said he feels quicker on the ice. After a couple great scoring chances in the first couple of periods and having some great chemistry with Parker Ford and Brad Lambert, Barlow found the back of the net with the Jets down two goals in the third period. He had a team high five shots on goal.

“Yeah, if you get all those chances, you obviously want to see one go in,” said Barlow.

“But they all started from a great place, from Lambo and Fordo and the d-men just advancing pucks and recovering pucks in the ozone.”

SOLID NIGHT FOR LAMBERT

After a fairly quiet night on Sunday in the Jets first preseason game, Brad Lambert looked a lot more comfortable this evening. Lambert finished the night with two assists playing on the wing with Ford and Barlow.

