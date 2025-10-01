THREE THINGS: Jets lose 3-2 to Wild

The Winnipeg Jets had plenty of chances to tie the game late but came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Winnipeg got goals for Cole Koepke and Vladislav Namestnikov, The Jets outshot the Wild 28-19 including 25-14 over the final two periods. The Jets will wrap up the preseason Friday in Calgary against the Flames.

HELLE PRESEASON DEBUT

The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner was in good form throughout the night and Hellebuyck and the Jets had a much better evening than last preseason in St. Paul, the Jets lost that game 8-5. Hellebuyck allowed eight goals on 29 shots with the Jets dressing a younger lineup and facing most of the Wild’s regular roster. Tuesday night, Hellebuyck allowed goals to Matt Boldy (breakaway), Kirill Kaprizov (redirection) and Marcus Foligno and had 16 saves.

POWER PLAY OK

Winnipeg went 0-for-4 on the man advantage this evening but showed some solid puck movement and did so without Morrissey, Scheifele and Connor. Even though the game winning goal by the Wild was a shorthanded marker from Foligno, the Jets fired nine power play shots at Jesper Wallstedt.

There was looks there that we didn't finish, but at the end of the day, their goaltender had something to say as well,” said Scott Arniel.

“I mean, he was good. And especially late there, we had some, a couple of real good looks there, some point blankers.”

TOEWS AND NAMESTNIKOV UPDATE

Jonathan Toews played only 10:02 tonight after leaving the game in the second period and did not return. Arniel said that he tweaked something and that they will have to wait and see what’s up after they get back to Winnipeg and have it looked at. Vladislav Namestnikov took a nasty hit from Yakov Trenin in the third period and was later taken out of the game by the concussion spotter, Arniel said that Namestnikov is fine.