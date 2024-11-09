Three things - Jets impressive start continues

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their four game homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. The Jets are the first team in NHL history to start the season with 14 wins in their first 15 games. Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck won for the 11th time in his 12 starts. The Jets will now head on the road for a three-game trip starting at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday against the Rangers.

BOUNCE BACK EFFORT

The Jets players and coaches were not happy with their effort against the Avalanche on Thursday. Right from the drop of the puck this afternoon you could tell this was a different team as Iafallo (on the power play) and Kupari (with his first goal since opening night) got the Jets out to a 2-0 lead scoring almost three minutes apart. Winnipeg outshot Dallas 12-4 in the opening 20 minutes. They continued their impressive play in the second period, Namestnikov and Ehlers (another power play goal) would make it 4-0 after 40 minutes. Head coach Scott Arniel loved that Iafallo and Kupari were rewarded for their efforts.

“That power play goal (Iaffalo’s) was a thing of beauty just in the sense of Pionk passing through the guys legs. Vladdy being wide and Nino and Al winning the race to the net. We knew we had them outnumbered, we knew we had caught a couple of guys high and then it was a sprint to the net front, great goal,” said Arniel.

“And the other one same thing. They had the puck and Kup got after the guy, got after the defence and created the turnover and Kup continued on and got to the net.”