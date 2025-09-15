Three things - Jets get OT winner from Wagner

MONTREAL – Fabian Wagner scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre Sunday night.

Alex Worthington made 36 saves for Winnipeg who finished the 2025 Prospect Showdown with a perfect 2-0 record. Ben Zloty and Jacob Julien scored the other goals for Winnipeg.

TIRED LEGS

The Jets did a great job considering the amount of energy they expended in the 4-3 win over Montreal on Saturday night. They were down a forward with Kieron Walton out with an upper body injury and managed to grind out an impressive victory. Ottawa provided a big challenge with 10 players on their roster who played pro hockey last season.

“I thought our systems were better tonight than they were last night. They had a lot of shots, but they were from the outside,” said head coach Mark Morrison.

“I think we didn’t give up a lot from the interior of the ice, we did have some chances in the third and got lucky in overtime.”

ANOTHER SOLID PERFORMANCE BETWEEN THE PIPES

Alex Worthington who signed a two-year contract with the Manitoba Moose this off-season got off to a great start making 36 saves for the Jets. Ottawa’s game plan was sending a lot of traffic in front of Worthington, and the 20-year-old was equal to the task. The former Oil King was quick to point out the work his defence did tonight to help him out.

“Yeah, Ottawa definitely plays a hard game, they play a great style of hockey and get bodies in front,” said Worthington.

“But our D were great all night long and made it easy for me to see the puck. Like I said, I was very thankful for our D, and it was fun.”