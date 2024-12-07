Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

The Winnipeg Jets became the first team this season to reach the 20-win mark beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at the United Center. Gabe Vilardi, Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg, Appleton (1G, 1A) and Kyle Connor (2A) recorded multi-point games. Josh Morrissey also played in his 610th game surpassing Dustin Byfuglien (609 GP) for the second-most by a defenceman in Jets/Thrashers history, Toby Enstrom leads the way with 719. Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves for his league leading 17th win of the season. Winnipeg will host Columbus Sunday for the third game in four days.

1. VILARDI TIP DRILL

After holding the Blackhawks without a shot for almost half the first period, the Jets gave up a power play goal at 0:00. Alex Vlasic one-timed a Teuvo Terravainen shot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck, Tyler Bertuzzi providing the screen for a 1-0 Chicago lead.

But for the second straight contest, the Jets tied the game courtesy of Gabe Vilardi. The Jets forward is now up to 11 goals after redirecting Logan Stanley’s shot past Arvid Soderblom, who had replaced starting netminder Petr Mrazek earlier.