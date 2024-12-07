Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

Jets sweep two-game road trip with 4-2 win in Chicago

By Jamie Thomas
The Winnipeg Jets became the first team this season to reach the 20-win mark beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at the United Center. Gabe Vilardi, Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg, Appleton (1G, 1A) and Kyle Connor (2A) recorded multi-point games. Josh Morrissey also played in his 610th game surpassing Dustin Byfuglien (609 GP) for the second-most by a defenceman in Jets/Thrashers history, Toby Enstrom leads the way with 719. Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves for his league leading 17th win of the season. Winnipeg will host Columbus Sunday for the third game in four days.

1. VILARDI TIP DRILL

After holding the Blackhawks without a shot for almost half the first period, the Jets gave up a power play goal at 0:00. Alex Vlasic one-timed a Teuvo Terravainen shot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck, Tyler Bertuzzi providing the screen for a 1-0 Chicago lead.

But for the second straight contest, the Jets tied the game courtesy of Gabe Vilardi. The Jets forward is now up to 11 goals after redirecting Logan Stanley’s shot past Arvid Soderblom, who had replaced starting netminder Petr Mrazek earlier.

Chicago would restore their one goal lead with 13 seconds left in the first, Alec Martinez had all kinds of time to rip a quick shot past Hellebuyck for his first goal in 51 games and that would mark his first goal as a Blackhawk.

2. PATIENCE PAYS OFF

The Jets would smother the Blackhawks in the second period only giving up three shots and having numerous scoring opportunities as Winnipeg didn't surrender one high danger scoring chance while generating three of their own. Brad Lambert came within inches of scoring his first NHL goal just over five minutes into the period, Vladislav Namestnikov spotted the rookie centre and Lambert had a wide open net but fired his shot wide right. Winnipeg continued to put the pressure on and it was the third line that evened the score at two. At 13:10, Mason Appleton hit Nino Niederreiter coming towards the front of the net and Niederreiter backhanded in his 10th of the season. The Swiss forward is the fourth Jet to hit double digits in goals this season, the only team with more are the Lightning (5).

"I had a couple close looks especially early on. I wish I could have put that one in already," said Niederreiter.

"But I knew just got to stay with it, and it's going to come and go to the dirty areas, I guess. Very fortunate I was able to finish that."

3. SCHEIFELE WINS DRAW, SCORES WINNER

A lot of attention was being paid to Mark Scheifele and the fact that he was not taking face-offs. The Jets centreman started taking draws consistently in the third period on Tuesday night against St. Louis. On Thursday in Buffalo, Scheifele won 56% of the 25 face-offs he took. In the third period, Schefiele won a face-off in the offensive zone and went to the front of the net and was in the right place to pounce on a Kyle Connor shot and slide home his 14th of the season to make it 3-2. Mason Appleton would score an empty net goal at 18:19 to close out the scoring.

"KC was just trying to get it to the net," said Scheifele.

"Just happy to be in the right place at the right time."

