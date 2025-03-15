Three things - Jets extend Central lead to 10 points

Scheifele, Connor and Vilardi combine for seven points in 4-1 victory

2425-Three_Things_DAL (03.14.25)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets moved ten points up on the Dallas Stars in the race for first in the Central with an impressive 4-1 win at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele (3A), Kyle Connor (2G, 1A) and Gabe Vilardi (1A) combined for seven points, Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron scored the other goals for Winnipeg who is now 46-17-4. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help the Jets record their 25th home win of the season and tied the franchise record for fewest games to the mark in a single campaign (also 34 GP in 2017-18). Winnipeg will travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Sunday.

EXCELLENT FIRST PERIOD

With a game of this magnitude, it was very important that the Jets got off to a good start and set the tone on home ice. Dallas had a couple of good chances in the opening frame including one off the stick of Jamie Benn, but the Jets carried the play for the majority of the period. Mark Scheifele had a primary assist on each of Winnipeg’s first period goals starting with a nice play where he curled away from a defender and sent a perfect pass onto the stick of Dylan Samberg and the Jets defenceman took care of the rest.

DAL@WPG: Samberg scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Just over nine minutes later, Scheifele grabbed a loose puck in the corner and found Kyle Connor whose quick release beat Jake Oettinger short side for his 34th of the season. Scheifele recorded the 100th multi-point period of his career, tying Blake Wheeler for the most in franchise history. The goal for Connor turned out to be the game winner, the 59th of his career. He owns the fourth-most game winners among active U.S.-born players, behind Patrick Kane (81), Max Pacioretty (66) and Auston Matthews (62).

DAL@WPG: Connor scores goal against Jake Oettinger

KC GETS TO 35 GOALS (AGAIN)

Winnipeg did a great job at forcing Dallas into turnovers in the Jets end of the ice all night. In the second period, the Stars turned the puck over and Scheifele sent the puck up to Connor at the Dallas blueline. Connor saw Josh Morrissey jumping into the rush and played give-and-go with Morrissey before finishing with his second of the night and 35th of the season.

DAL@WPG: Connor scores goal against Jake Oettinger

GETTING THE JOB DONE

Thanks to Winnipeg Sports Talk’s Michael Remis for this fun fact with some help from MoneyPuck.com. The Jets have increased their chances to 90.1% to win the Central Division with the win over Dallas on Friday.

