Three things - Jets extend Central lead to 10 points

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets moved ten points up on the Dallas Stars in the race for first in the Central with an impressive 4-1 win at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele (3A), Kyle Connor (2G, 1A) and Gabe Vilardi (1A) combined for seven points, Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron scored the other goals for Winnipeg who is now 46-17-4. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help the Jets record their 25th home win of the season and tied the franchise record for fewest games to the mark in a single campaign (also 34 GP in 2017-18). Winnipeg will travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Sunday.

EXCELLENT FIRST PERIOD

With a game of this magnitude, it was very important that the Jets got off to a good start and set the tone on home ice. Dallas had a couple of good chances in the opening frame including one off the stick of Jamie Benn, but the Jets carried the play for the majority of the period. Mark Scheifele had a primary assist on each of Winnipeg’s first period goals starting with a nice play where he curled away from a defender and sent a perfect pass onto the stick of Dylan Samberg and the Jets defenceman took care of the rest.