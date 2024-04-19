Three things - Jets end regular season on a roll

Chibrikov scores game winner, Lambert records assist in NHL debuts

GettyImages-2147912800
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets matched a franchise record with their 52nd win of the season and finished with the second most points in the Western Conference with 110. Cole Perfetti scored twice, Gabriel Vilardi and Nikita Chibrikov added singles and Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves for the win. Winnipeg will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

LAMBO DEBUT

Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov made their NHL debuts tonight after a successful regular season with the Jets AHL affiliate, Manitoba Moose. Lambert, Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Colin Delia all flew early this morning into Winnipeg. Lambert ended up with an assist on the Jets first goal of the night from Gabriel Vilardi, the Finnish forward played just under 14 minutes.

“Dream come true, for sure. Unbelievable feeling yesterday when I figured out that I was going to play,” said Lambert.

“It didn’t feel real at first. And then getting here and experiencing this along with Chibby and all these guys that made it so special. To be able to get a win as well feels awesome.”

VAN@WPG: Vilardi scores goal against Thatcher Demko

CHIBRIKOV THE HERO

Chibrikov’s goal was the game winner, his first game winning goal this season in the AHL or NHL. He becomes the seventh Jet in franchise history to score their first goal in their NHL debut.

“You can't believe, first seconds like then, like (take) a seat on the bench,” said Chibrikov.

“and like, go to your mind and things like ‘yeah, it's happened like you are here and like, it's the first step of your dream, it starts.’”

VAN@WPG: Chibrikov scores goal against Thatcher Demko

THE JENNINGS TROPHY

The Jets came into tonight as the only team in the NHL having allowed under 200 goals this season. By only allowing two goals, the Jets finished ahead of the Florida Panthers for the fewest goals allowed this season (199). Connor Hellebuyck will be awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy as the Jets allow the fewest goals over an 82-game schedule for the first time in franchise history. Winnipeg seems to have found their defensive game at the right time allowing three goals or less in nine consecutive contests.

