Three things - Jets end regular season on a roll

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets matched a franchise record with their 52nd win of the season and finished with the second most points in the Western Conference with 110. Cole Perfetti scored twice, Gabriel Vilardi and Nikita Chibrikov added singles and Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves for the win. Winnipeg will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

LAMBO DEBUT

Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov made their NHL debuts tonight after a successful regular season with the Jets AHL affiliate, Manitoba Moose. Lambert, Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Colin Delia all flew early this morning into Winnipeg. Lambert ended up with an assist on the Jets first goal of the night from Gabriel Vilardi, the Finnish forward played just under 14 minutes.

“Dream come true, for sure. Unbelievable feeling yesterday when I figured out that I was going to play,” said Lambert.

“It didn’t feel real at first. And then getting here and experiencing this along with Chibby and all these guys that made it so special. To be able to get a win as well feels awesome.”