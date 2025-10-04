THREE THINGS: Jets end preseason with comeback win

Jets overcome 4-1 deficit to beat Flames, Perfetti and DeMelo leave game with injuries

IMG_7895
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The preseason is over for the Winnipeg Jets after a thrilling come from behind 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tanner Pearson scored the shootout winner, Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist, Alex Iafallo and Perker Ford scored the goals for Winnipeg who finished the preseason 2-3-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves in his second start, the Jets will open the regular season next Thursday at home against the Dallas Stars.

D-ZONE PLAY

With this being just the second game where the Jets played with most of their regular players in the lineup, it would be a pretty good reason for the team to not look as sharp as they did last season as the best defensive squad in the league. In the first, Nazem Kadri and Matvei Gridin got in behind the Jets defence to make it 2-0 just 11:17 into the game. In the second period and Calgary leading 3-1, Kadri played give and go with Kevin Bahl and the Flames forward had a wide-open net. Overall, there were a few goals tonight that you just didn’t see happen last season when the Jets were on their game.

FIGHTING THEIR WAY BACK

Just after Kadri gave the Flames a 4-1 lead, the Jets began the comeback thanks to Gustav Nyquist first goal with Winnipeg at 6:14 of the middle frame. Off to the third period, Alex Iafallo pulled the Jets within one just under four minutes in and then Parker Ford redirected a shot from Logan Stanley at 12:57. Winnipeg had a couple of glorious chances in overtime before a seven round shootout that saw Tanner Pearson score a bizarre goal that turned out to the be the winner.

INJURY REPORT

The Jets played a big chunk of the game Friday night without Dylan DeMelo and Cole Perfetti. DeMelo was hit in the neck with a stick and was taken out for precautionary reasons. Perfetti has a lower body injury and Scott Arniel said they are hoping it’s better than they think it is when the Jets forward gets reevaluated after the Jets get back to Winnipeg. The Jets are already without Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg and Jonathan Toews is day-to-day.

