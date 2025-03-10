Three things - Jets drop final game of road trip

The Winnipeg Jets were frustrated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the final game of their four-game road trip with a 4-2 loss at Lenovo Center. Alex Iafallo ruined Freddie Andersen’s shutout bid with 2:46 left in the third period with his 10th goal of the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and saw his record fall to 37-9-3, the Jets are now tied with Washington with 92 points, but the Caps have a game in hand for first overall. Winnipeg will return home to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

PENALTIES DISRUPTIVE

The Jets played a solid first period despite the fact that they had to kill three Hurricane power plays and six overall. Jets head coach Scott Arniel felt that with the three first period penalty kills forced them out of their flow to start the game. The penalty kill did do a great job killing off five of the six Hurricane power plays and Brandon Tanev played a large role in those kills.

“Obviously, the PK, I know we gave up that one late, but I think he's going to be a huge help for that as well,” said Morgan Barron.

“So, he's great to have and great to play with so far.”

LOWRY THREE GAME GOAL STREAK

Down 3-0 in the third period, the Jets showed some life late in the period when Alex Iafallo tipped one past Freddie Andersen. Then after the Hurricanes had scored into an empty net, Adam Lowry continued his scoring ways, jumping on a Carolina mistake and sweeping in his 14th of the season. Lowry has goals in three straight and is one goal away from tying a career best set back in 2016-17.