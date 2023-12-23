Three things - Jets dominate Bruins

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets closed out their pre-Christmas schedule with a 5-1 result with the visiting Boston Bruins Friday night. Nino Niederreiter with two, Josh Morrissey, Gabriel Vilardi, and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for his 16th win of the season. Winnipeg ended a six-game losing streak to the Bruins and once again moved into first place in the Central.

TOP LINE CONTINUES TO ROLL

Gabriel Vilardi scored in his fifth straight game, which is a career best. Vilardi added an assist, Mark Scheifele recorded two assists and Nikolaj Ehlers chipped in with a helper as well. The Jets top line has been unstoppable for five games now and outproduced the Bruins top line of Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.