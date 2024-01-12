Three things - Jets comeback to beat Hawks

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets faced a Chicago Blackhawks team without Connor Bedard, Seth Jones and Nick Foligno tonight at Canada Life Centre tonight. The Hawks played hard, and it took a huge effort in the third period to allow the Jets to overcome a 1-0 deficit and turn it into a 2-1 win. The Jets have won a franchise record eight straight games. Gabe Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg and Laurent Brossoit won his fourth straight start. The Jets return to action on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

NOT THIS TIME PETR

The last time the Jets played the Blackhawks, Petr Mrazek was named the game’s first star after he made 37 saves in the 2-1 Chicago OT win. Tonight, it looked like it was going to be a repeat performance for Mrazek. He held the fort until Connor Murphy wired a shot past a screened Brossoit t the 4:19 mark of the second for a 1-0 Chicago lead. In the third, Mrazek made a huge stop on Namestnikov with just over five minutes left. Winnipeg finally solved the Hawks goaltender off some nice work by Adam Lowry on the boards before he got the puck to Vilardi, and he tied the contest at 16:31.