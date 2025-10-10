THREE THINGS: Jets comeback falls short

WINNIPEG – Mikko Rantanen recorded three points leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre putting a damper on the Jets home opener and Jonathan Toews debut. Kyle Connor scored three times and Morgan Barron added the other goal for Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves. The Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play, the Stars went 1-for-5. Winnipeg will get right back to work when they host the Los Angeles Kings Saturday afternoon at 12:30 CT.

TOEWS DEBUT

After not playing in a regular season game for over two years, Jets fans welcomed back Jonathan Toews. The 37-year-old had his parents Bryan and Andrée in attendance along with longtime Blackhawks teammate Patrick Sharp. In the second period, Toews had a glorious chance to score his first goal when Nikita Chibrikov hit him coming up the middle of the ice, but Toews fired his shot wide of the goal. In the end, Toews played 18:19, had one shot on goal and liked what he saw from his line with Nikita Chibrikov and Gustav Nyquist.

"There were some situations where the three of us created and had some chances, even on the power play as well," said Toews.

"I was pretty close to making things happen, getting us on the board, so I think there are some positives I’m excited about. [I’ll] just keep trying to build on it."