THREE THINGS: Jets blanked in Edmonton

The Winnipeg Jets dropped their first road game of the preseason as they fall 4-0 to the Edmonton Oilers. The Jets (0-3) will get right back to work as they will host the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre where it is expected Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck will play their first game of the preseason.

NOT MUCH HELP FOR DIVINCENTIIS

Dominic DiVincentiis made his first start of the NHL preseason looking to build off his impressive 38 save performance back at the Bell Centre when the Jets prospects beat the Canadiens prospects 3-2. The Jets structure was a little loose in their own end which is to be expected with a younger roster on the ice, DiVincentiis ended up making 16 saves on 20 shots.

"We had some veterans, a couple of guys that hadn't played games yet. And there was some rust. More of our veteran guys made some mistakes that they don't usually do," said Scott Arniel.

"So it's just everybody kind of getting them, getting the rust off of from the summer, young guy still trying to, you know, show that they deserve another game."

SPECIAL TEAMS GETS SOME WORK

After the focus being on five-on-five play for the majority of training camp, special teams work began over the past couple of days. Tonight, in Edmonton, both the power play and penalty kill get some work against the Oilers. The Jets went 0-for-4 with the man advantage (with no Scheifele, Connor or Morrissey) but generated eight shots on goal with the power play. Meanwhile, the penalty kill was perfect shutting down four Oilers power plays and surrendering just one shot during (the Oilers did not dress McDavid, Draisaitl or Bouchard).

SOME EMOTION

A rare show of emotion in a preseason game with Ty Bauer and Joshua Brown dropping the gloves for an entertaining scrap in the second period that had both benches tapping the boards with their sticks. In the third period, after Edmonton made it 4-0, Logan Stanley was ambushed by multiple Oilers, and the big Jets defenceman was visibly upset with the Oilers Kasperi Kapanen. After the dust settled, both players were given double minors for roughing and ten-minute misconducts.