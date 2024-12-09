Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets began a four game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor scored the lone goal for the Jets who saw their record drop to 20-9-0. Eric Comrie made 24 saves and has not received much in terms of goal support in his last four starts, the Jets have scored a total of six goals. Winnipeg went 1-for-4 on the power play, Columbus 1-for-2. The Jets will have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday when they welcome the Boston Bruins to town.

1. TIRED GROUP

The Jets were playing their third game in four nights on Sunday while the Blue Jackets arrived in the Manitoba capital on Saturday. Through the first 11 minutes of the opening period, Columbus had held the Jets to just two shots and won 75% of the face-offs (6-for-8). Winnipeg had two power plays in the first period and had just two shots, the best chance came off the stick of Cole Perfetti who was denied by Elvis Merzlikins. Columbus ended up outshooting Winnipeg 12-6.

2. CONNOR COMES THROUGH

The game remained scoreless until the 11:51 mark of the second period. With Justin Danforth in the box for a boarding call, the Jets scored on their fourth power play of the night. The Blue Jackets let Kyle Connor walk in and fire a wrist shot off the short side post and in for his 15th of the season. Josh Morrissey recorded his 134th primary assist and moved within one of tying Dustin Byfuglien (135) for the most by a Jets/Thrashers defenseman. It marked the second power play the Jets have scored in their last six games.