Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss

Connor scores lone goal in 4-1 loss to Columbus

2425-Three_Things_CBJ
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets began a four game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor scored the lone goal for the Jets who saw their record drop to 20-9-0. Eric Comrie made 24 saves and has not received much in terms of goal support in his last four starts, the Jets have scored a total of six goals. Winnipeg went 1-for-4 on the power play, Columbus 1-for-2. The Jets will have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday when they welcome the Boston Bruins to town.

1. TIRED GROUP

The Jets were playing their third game in four nights on Sunday while the Blue Jackets arrived in the Manitoba capital on Saturday. Through the first 11 minutes of the opening period, Columbus had held the Jets to just two shots and won 75% of the face-offs (6-for-8). Winnipeg had two power plays in the first period and had just two shots, the best chance came off the stick of Cole Perfetti who was denied by Elvis Merzlikins. Columbus ended up outshooting Winnipeg 12-6.

2. CONNOR COMES THROUGH

The game remained scoreless until the 11:51 mark of the second period. With Justin Danforth in the box for a boarding call, the Jets scored on their fourth power play of the night. The Blue Jackets let Kyle Connor walk in and fire a wrist shot off the short side post and in for his 15th of the season. Josh Morrissey recorded his 134th primary assist and moved within one of tying Dustin Byfuglien (135) for the most by a Jets/Thrashers defenseman. It marked the second power play the Jets have scored in their last six games.

CBJ@WPG: Connor scores PPG against Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus tied the game on a power play of their own, as Kirill Marchenko found Dmitri Voronkov at the far post and the Blue Jacket forward tapped it in to make it 1-1 at 13:53.

3. MISTAKES COSTLY IN THIRD

Seven minutes into the third, former Jet Sean Monahan had a chance to give Columbus their first lead of the night, but Eric Comrie reached out with the glove to make the save of the night. The Blue Jackets managed to take the lead at 7:15, Kent Johnson pounced on a Monahan rebound and made it 2-1. A Jet turnover led to Columbus taking a two-goal lead, James van Riemsdyk sent a perfect pass to Johnson who scored his second of the night at 9:42.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

Morrissey, Connor, and Hellebuyck react to 4 Nations Face-Off

Jets Prospects Report - December 2024

Three things - Lowry overtime hero in Buffalo

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

Three Jets named to rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

Three things - Blues play solid road game

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

Paddle and other fun sports with Nino Niederreiter

Kingston's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Three things - Jets deserve better fate in Dallas

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Ehlers remains day-to-day

Three things - Jets give up late goal in loss to Vegas

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Three things - Kings shut down Jets