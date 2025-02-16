Three things - Hellebuyck and U.S. win emotional game

MONTREAL QC – The United States booked a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final with an impressive 3-1 win over Canada at the Bell Centre. Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his second win of the tournament. Canada got their only goal from Connor McDavid and face a must win situation when the tournament shifts to Boston, and they face Finland on Monday. If Canada beats Finland in regulation they will reach the final OR if they get an overtime/shootout win and the Americans get at least one point against Sweden.

THE START

The hockey world was sitting on pins and needles waiting for this matchup to happen and it certainly did not disappoint. Right as the puck dropped, American Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves and had a spirited scrap with Canadian forward Brandon Hagel that had the crowd buzzing. Then after the next faceoff, Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett squared off. Six seconds later, J.T. Miller cross checked Colton Parayko which led to the next fight and that electrified the building. To top it all off, Connor McDavid opened the scoring at 5:31 beating Connor Hellebuyck short side and things looked to be moving in Canada’s favour.