Three things - Fourth line with huge performance 

Barron, Iafallo and Namestnikov combine for six points

GettyImages-2136581474
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to three games with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Jets (47-24-6) reach 100 points for the second time in franchise history (2017-18) and are now just two points back of Colorado for second in the Central and five back of Dallas for first. Vladislav Namestnikov, Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg who swept the season series from the Wild (4-0). The Jets will return home and practice Monday in Winnipeg before heading out to Nashville.

FOURTH LINE MAGIC

The Jets need all four lines going as they head to the postseason and the line of Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo came up huge on Saturday afternoon. It was that trio that delivered the important first goal of the game when Namestnikov converted on a perfect pass from Iafallo at 2:33 of the opening period. Iafallo would record the eventual game winning goal when he tipped a Brenden Dillon shot in the middle frame. Then in the third period with the Jets up a goal, Barron redirected a Dylan Samberg over Marc Andre Fleury’s glove to make it 4-2 at 9:46. Namestnikov equalled a career-high with three points, Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Barron had a goal and finished 6-for-9 (67%) in the face-off circle.

“They did a great job. They got three goals, right. And they just know how to play the game the right way. Vladdy was outstanding, Morgan in front of the net got a tip,” said Rick Bowness.

“Alex, you know what you’re going to get from him every shift. He just goes out there and he works. That line was a big difference maker.”

WPG@MIN: Namestnikov scores goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

20 POINTS (AGAIN) FOR DILLON

Brenden Dillon had already set a career high in goals (9) and game winning goals (2) so far this season. This afternoon he was initially given the third goal of the game, but that turned was awarded to Iafallo. Dillon is now up to 20 points (9G, 11A) and has now done that three straight seasons with the Jets. The BC product has 63 points (14G, 49A) during his time in Winnipeg, the most points he has recorded over a three season span in his NHL career.

MONAHAN STILL STREAKING

Sean Monahan continues to produce for the Jets as the team’s second line centreman and he assisted on Kyle Connor’s goal in the first period, extending his point streak to six games. Per NHL Stats, only five other players in Jets team history have recorded as long of a run in their first season with the club: Drew Stafford (9 GP in 2014-15), Mathieu Perreault (8 GP in 2014-15), Nino Niederreiter (7 GP in 2022-23), Patrik Laine (6 GP in 2016-17) and Nikolaj Ehlers (6 GP in 2015-16). 

“Every game he plays the same, he's very reliable, plays in all situations, and he just makes our team that much deeper,” said Namestnikov.

“So, he's been a hell of an addition, and he's been great for us.”

WPG@MIN: Connor scores goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

