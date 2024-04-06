Three things - Fourth line with huge performance 

The Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to three games with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Jets (47-24-6) reach 100 points for the second time in franchise history (2017-18) and are now just two points back of Colorado for second in the Central and five back of Dallas for first. Vladislav Namestnikov, Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg who swept the season series from the Wild (4-0). The Jets will return home and practice Monday in Winnipeg before heading out to Nashville.

FOURTH LINE MAGIC

The Jets need all four lines going as they head to the postseason and the line of Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo came up huge on Saturday afternoon. It was that trio that delivered the important first goal of the game when Namestnikov converted on a perfect pass from Iafallo at 2:33 of the opening period. Iafallo would record the eventual game winning goal when he tipped a Brenden Dillon shot in the middle frame. Then in the third period with the Jets up a goal, Barron redirected a Dylan Samberg over Marc Andre Fleury’s glove to make it 4-2 at 9:46. Namestnikov equalled a career-high with three points, Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Barron had a goal and finished 6-for-9 (67%) in the face-off circle.

“They did a great job. They got three goals, right. And they just know how to play the game the right way. Vladdy was outstanding, Morgan in front of the net got a tip,” said Rick Bowness.

“Alex, you know what you’re going to get from him every shift. He just goes out there and he works. That line was a big difference maker.”