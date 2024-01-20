Three things - Ehlers scores OT winner

GRITTY WIN

Since they have been on this run of success, the Jets have mentioned numerous times that they are going to get the opponents “A” game. Head coach Rick Bowness complimented the Sens saying they made it really hard to get through the neutral zone and it took his team awhile to get going.

“I thought we played better in the third. I thought we got our legs going again. Listen, give them credit, but give us credit for finding a way to win the game, even though I would say we weren’t at our best,” said Bowness.

“Helle is going to make a timely save, and Nik is going to get that timely goal. So, we get the two points and move on.”

HELLEBUYCK DOES IT AGAIN

The Sens had their best chances to win the hockey game in the third period with four really good scoring chances and Hellebuyck kept them off the scoreboard pushing the game to OT. Hellebuyck was also outstanding in the second period when Ottawa's power play was clicking and was a big reason why the Sens went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. In fact, Hellebuyck has helped the Jets PK go 18-for-19 over their past eight games.