Three things - Ehlers scores OT winner

OTTAWA – The Winnipeg Jets started their road trip with a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators this afternoon. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the winner with 46 seconds left in the extra period. Mason Appleton scored for the second straight game for Winnipeg, who improved to 30-10-4. Connor Hellebuyck was his usual steady self with 34 saves. It was the 34th straight game the Jets allowed three goals or fewer and the 14th straight game they allowed two goals or fewer. The Jets will travel to Boston to face the Bruins on Monday.
ELECTRIC EHLERS
The Danish forward said his legs felt best in the third period and they must have felt great in overtime. Ehlers wound up just behind the Jets blueline and went untouched through the neutral zone, slid the puck under Jacob Chychrun’s stick and backhanded a shot stick side past Joonas Korpisalo.
“Unfortunately, we see in practice against us as defencemen all the time,” said Brendan Dillon.
“He’s a special player, makes special plays like that.”