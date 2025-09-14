Three things - DiVincentiis puts on a show at Bell Centre

MONTREAL – The Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 tonight in their first game of the 2025 Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre. Danny Zhilkin scored the game winning goal with 25 seconds left in the third period and Dominic DiVincentiis made 38 saves to lead the Jets. Winnipeg will face Ottawa tomorrow night at 6 pm CT and you can watch that game on winnipegjets.com.

DOM’S NIGHT

DiVincentiis was ready to go from the drop of the puck and made a bunch of highlight reel saves throughout the night and was the Jets best player.

“I’ve said that to everybody around here, I think the goalie was our best player,” said Jets head coach Mark Morrison.

“He made some outstanding saves.”

DiVincentiis was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round in 2022 at the Bell Centre and he made sure his return to Montreal was a memorable one in front of 20 thousand plus.

“The nerves and excitement were though the roof for us, but we really stepped into our game quickly,” said DiVincentiis.

“The guys did a fantastic job tonight keeping that game tight.”