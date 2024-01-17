Three things - Connor scores in return

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their four-game homestand with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders beating the Islanders for the first time in eight tries. The Jets improve to 29-10-4 which is good for top spot in the NHL, and they have gone 16-2-2 in their last 20 games. Gabe Vilardi, Neal Pionk, Mason Appleton and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets while Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of his last 20 starts. The Jets will take the next two days off before returning to practice on Friday. They will then head east for a three-game road trip that begins Saturday against Ottawa.

WELCOME BACK KC

Kyle Connor played his first game since injuring his knee in Anaheim on December 10 missing a total of 16 games. Connor played on the top line with Adam Lowry and Gabe Vilardi and finished with an empty net goal, six shots on goal and just over 19 minutes of ice time. There was no hesitancy in his game as he looked to be in the same form that saw him score 17 times in his first 26 contests.

DOING WHAT IT TAKES

Following the Jets 2-0 loss to Philadelphia, Jets forward Gabe Vilardi was frustrated about the team’s inability to score saying after the game on Saturday:

“You gotta find ways. You gotta get in front of the goalie, you gotta jab at pucks in front and keep battling. Win your stick battles in front.”

Vilardi followed his own advice getting in front of Islander goaltender Ilya Sorokin on a Josh Morrissey point shot that ended up going off Vilardi’s skate and in for a 1-0 Jets lead.